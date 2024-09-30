She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate

OH. EM. GEE.

We don't know what else to say, really. From the moment Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate, it's been a non-stop series of unflattering revelations including lies, tactless posts, hypocrisy, and a temper. He's just a weirdo.

Some of us even said this -- Kamala's first policy decision -- was a bad one from the start.

Well, it seems Kamala is having some buyer's remorse:

Kamala Harris says insomnia hit after Biden dropped out, was sleep deprived the day of Walz pick https://t.co/iwn59YLNDv pic.twitter.com/d45mPGN8Sz — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

More from The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Monday that she suffered from insomnia after President Biden endorsed her as his successor — and that she was sleep deprived the morning she picked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris, 59, told “All The Smoke” hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that she made her “gut” decision to select Walz after being unable to sleep much the night before, waking up early that Tuesday morning in Washington and using cooking to calm her mind. “From the time that the president called me and told me he wasn’t running, I mean, it’s just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion, and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris told the basketball stars, who both played for the Harris-supported Golden State Warriors. “And that one morning I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know, a few hours’ sleep — and I, you know, I like to sleep. I just got up,” she said. “I was like — so I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it.”

Oof.

That's gotta sting.

We wonder just how bad the internals are on the eve of the Vice Presidential debate.

imagine how many other important decisions she'll f**k up and blame on insomnia once she's elected. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) September 30, 2024

'Sorry I order a nuke strike on London. I was sleep deprived.'

Yikes.

Sounds like she is starting the Bus in preparation for the now predictable "throwing under" if Walz bombs tomorrow. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 30, 2024

Do we hear an engine revving up?

Didn't Kamala say that her picking of Walz to be VP candidate was an example of her going with her gut? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 30, 2024

Yup.

Guess her gut was wrong.

He should just walk away now.

She threw him under the bus and his next four years are gonna be hell if she wins — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) September 30, 2024

He can't walk away now.

So--Kamala is making excuses for choosing Walz? That's rich — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) September 30, 2024

Very rich.

Oh, well that makes me feel better about her. Most important decision she needed to make, and she was sleep deprived. I'm sure when the phone rings at 3:00 am because of Putin, we'll be fine. — Ken (@BeerGeek40) September 30, 2024

Totally fine. She'll be on the ball, we're sure.

"It wasn't my fault, I was half asleep" that's what she's going with? lol — Sara Brunel (@SaraJane101) September 30, 2024

It sure is.

The mind reels.

Don’t make major life decisions with no sleep, JHC https://t.co/vxr0i7H7KH pic.twitter.com/ap4lDbeXWc — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) September 30, 2024

JAZZ HANDS!

Also, she's running to be POTUS -- a 24/7/365 job. She's going to be sleep deprived.

If she can't handle it, she should drop out.

Is Insomnia a brand of vodka or whiskey? https://t.co/C0REwGJpux — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 30, 2024

Savage.

Ha.

HA ha.

Ha HA ha.

HA HA ha ha.

Ha HA ha HA ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/WCroGvw5eB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 30, 2024

Honest to goodness, this is a real life episode of 'VEEP'.

The amount of takeaways from this is near limitless.



But ultimately, it is just the most glaring example of “holy crap talk about a kicked in the balls” https://t.co/uUsKJp9WIn — Tandy (@dantypo) September 30, 2024

It really is a kick in the gonads for Walz.

Looks like Kamala also does not have faith in her pick. In my 40 years on earth I have never seen anything like this before. I am whole heartedly believing that there is a serious competency crisis going on. There are no adults in the building. https://t.co/zUOnCY64Gs — i only quote tweet men (@stupidfaxnshit) September 30, 2024

We agree. This election cycle gets more bizarre with each passing day.

She actually said this. Out loud and on the record.

You have got to be kidding me? Are they imploding so hard that she is already forming excuses ? https://t.co/maToFLySqT — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) September 30, 2024

The internals have to be abysmally bad.

They have to be.