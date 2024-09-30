43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach...
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Resp...
'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
Tim Walz Is a Commie Lying Liar Who Lies and Loves China (and...
North Carolina Democratic Candidate for Governor Raises Money While North Carolina Residen...
Charles Payne Spots the Most Unqualified and Indifferent Biden-Harris Cabinet Member
*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting...
Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on...
Terrorist Sympathizing Journalist Gets a Yucky Taste of Her Own Nasty Past Tweets
KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake...
Politico Solidifies Parody Account Status With Warning About What the DOJ Might Become...

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:15 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

OH. EM. GEE.

We don't know what else to say, really. From the moment Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate, it's been a non-stop series of unflattering revelations including lies, tactless posts, hypocrisy, and a temper. He's just a weirdo.

Advertisement

Some of us even said this -- Kamala's first policy decision -- was a bad one from the start.

Well, it seems Kamala is having some buyer's remorse:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

More from The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Monday that she suffered from insomnia after President Biden endorsed her as his successor — and that she was sleep deprived the morning she picked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris, 59, told “All The Smoke” hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that she made her “gut” decision to select Walz after being unable to sleep much the night before, waking up early that Tuesday morning in Washington and using cooking to calm her mind.

“From the time that the president called me and told me he wasn’t running, I mean, it’s just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion, and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris told the basketball stars, who both played for the Harris-supported Golden State Warriors.

“And that one morning I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know, a few hours’ sleep — and I, you know, I like to sleep. I just got up,” she said. “I was like — so I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it.”

Recommended

Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oof.

That's gotta sting.

We wonder just how bad the internals are on the eve of the Vice Presidential debate.

'Sorry I order a nuke strike on London. I was sleep deprived.'

Yikes.

Do we hear an engine revving up?

Yup.

Guess her gut was wrong.

He can't walk away now.

Very rich.

Advertisement

Totally fine. She'll be on the ball, we're sure.

It sure is.

The mind reels.

JAZZ HANDS!

Also, she's running to be POTUS -- a 24/7/365 job. She's going to be sleep deprived.

If she can't handle it, she should drop out.

Savage.

Honest to goodness, this is a real life episode of 'VEEP'.

It really is a kick in the gonads for Walz.

Advertisement

We agree. This election cycle gets more bizarre with each passing day.

She actually said this. Out loud and on the record.

The internals have to be abysmally bad.

They have to be.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
Brett T.
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
Amy Curtis
'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border Disaster Is a FAIL
Doug P.
As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach About Climate Change
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response Grateful Calvin
Advertisement