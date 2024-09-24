Tim Walz Pivots Back to Minding His Own Business, but X Reminded Him He's a LYING HYPOCRITE

Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A little over a week ago, Tim Walz was adamant that Kamala Harris' supporters approach others in the grocery store and make the case for voting for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Advertisement

The other day, he said people have to get into politics because 'politics are into you' (okay, that's creepy).

Walz tried to make 'mind your own business' his slogan for the campaign which is adorable considering this is the guy who created a COVID snitch line for Minnesotans to report one another and is running on a ticket with a candidate who said government can enter your home at their whim to make sure you own guns 'responsibly.'

In short, Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business is a hypocrite. Here he is pivoting back to that (guess telling voters we can't afford four more years of a Biden-Harris administration was a bad move, huh?)

We all know what Walz means: he wants conservatives to keep their mouths shut as the Left puts pornographic books in school libraries, mutilates children in the name of 'gender-affirming care' and codifies abortion.

Otherwise, Walz is on board with government making your business its business. Like with free speech. Walz opposes that if he thinks you're spreading 'hate' or 'misinformation.'

But Tim wants us to mind our own business!

Recommended

Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer
justmindy
Advertisement

He sure is.

He was just minding his own business while the city burned.

Walz can go far, far away.

That's (D)ifferent.

Good rule of thumb.

If Walz said the sky was blue, we'd look out the window to confirm.

Advertisement

How soon he forgot.

Because he doesn't really mean it when he says 'mind your own business.'

It's the height of irony

So the police can also mind their own business.

And that which isn't forbidden will be compulsory.

Remember this as you vote.

