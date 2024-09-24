Tim Walz Pivots Back to Minding His Own Business, but X Reminded Him He's a LYING HYPOCRITE

A little over a week ago, Tim Walz was adamant that Kamala Harris' supporters approach others in the grocery store and make the case for voting for the Harris-Walz ticket.

The other day, he said people have to get into politics because 'politics are into you' (okay, that's creepy).

Walz tried to make 'mind your own business' his slogan for the campaign which is adorable considering this is the guy who created a COVID snitch line for Minnesotans to report one another and is running on a ticket with a candidate who said government can enter your home at their whim to make sure you own guns 'responsibly.'

In short, Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business is a hypocrite. Here he is pivoting back to that (guess telling voters we can't afford four more years of a Biden-Harris administration was a bad move, huh?)

Like the sign says: Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy. pic.twitter.com/NixUjHhSv0 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 24, 2024

We all know what Walz means: he wants conservatives to keep their mouths shut as the Left puts pornographic books in school libraries, mutilates children in the name of 'gender-affirming care' and codifies abortion.

Otherwise, Walz is on board with government making your business its business. Like with free speech. Walz opposes that if he thinks you're spreading 'hate' or 'misinformation.'

How’s that Covid snitch hotline you created? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 24, 2024

But Tim wants us to mind our own business!

Maybe you guys need to learn that lesson. Nothing about party politics and policy goals has an respect for privacy.



Quite the opposite.



You’re a fraud. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) September 24, 2024

He sure is.

Tim watched Minneapolis burn for 4 days an did nothing. He surrendered a police station to rioters who burned it. Business homes and lives were lost while Time did nothing over 4 days. That’s who you want as a VP? — ⚖️ (@kevindandy1) September 24, 2024

He was just minding his own business while the city burned.

It’s so much fun watching you commit political suic*de by attaching yourself to this ticket. You let Minnesota burn while you relished in its destruction. You’re an awful human and should never be near political office.



Hurry along, now; Tim Kaine is waiting for you. — Guy Vincent (@GuyVincent99) September 24, 2024

Walz can go far, far away.

Then why does your party leaders want to put Americans in jail for social media posts? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 24, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

Mind your own biscuits, Dems like yourself/Kamala want to tell us what we can drive what shots must go in our body what guns we can own. Y’all think the money I earn is the governments and you’ll tell me how much I can keep. So plz just stop. Whatever you say the opposite is true — Susan Marie (@salsanbluechips) September 24, 2024

Good rule of thumb.

If Walz said the sky was blue, we'd look out the window to confirm.

How soon he forgot.

Just a few days ago this guy suggested that people bother strangers at the grocery store to urge them to vote. https://t.co/vKMveJ4mZv — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 24, 2024

Because he doesn't really mean it when he says 'mind your own business.'

The party of massive overregulation is saying mind your business. Jfc https://t.co/Kout4ciL8g — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 24, 2024

It's the height of irony

And if you spot somebody not minding their own biscuits, call Tim’s snitch line and report them. https://t.co/ynIWVBPlu6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 24, 2024

So the police can also mind their own business.

They have no intention of leaving you alone. They want unelected federal bureaucrats deeply involved in your life, telling you what you can and can't do, and what you must do. https://t.co/Grx9nxRR3b — Mike Woods (@SherkUnderhill) September 24, 2024

And that which isn't forbidden will be compulsory.

Remember this as you vote.