Here's 'Disqualifying' Video of Kamala Harris Explaining How Gov't Could Deal With Legal Gun Owners

Doug P.  |  1:13 PM on September 18, 2024
meme

During the Trump-Harris presidential debate, the Democrat nominee again hoped nobody has ever heard her previous comments when she claimed "we're not taking anyone's guns away":

Well, except for maybe "assault weapons":

The Harris campaign's job is to try and make sure they can run out the clock without anybody being reminded about the real Kamala and her wish to create a leftist utopia. 

This video from 2007 is making the rounds and this shows what Harris really believes, which is why her campaign won't want people to see it, which is why it needs to be shared far and wide. 

How's this for Orwellian? 

