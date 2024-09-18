Here's 'Disqualifying' Video of Kamala Harris Explaining How Gov't Could Deal With Legal Gun Owners

During the Trump-Harris presidential debate, the Democrat nominee again hoped nobody has ever heard her previous comments when she claimed "we're not taking anyone's guns away":

Well, except for maybe "assault weapons":

🚨 Kamala Harris IMMEDIATELY contradicts herself after she is caught in a lie about firearms:



“Yes, I am a gun owner and Tim Walz is a gun owner, and we’re not trying to take anybody’s guns away from them. But we do need an assault weapons ban.” pic.twitter.com/Q30PEQxvDg — NRA (@NRA) September 17, 2024

The Harris campaign's job is to try and make sure they can run out the clock without anybody being reminded about the real Kamala and her wish to create a leftist utopia.

This video from 2007 is making the rounds and this shows what Harris really believes, which is why her campaign won't want people to see it, which is why it needs to be shared far and wide.

How's this for Orwellian?

Kamala Harris: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible.”



Terrifying, disqualifying, and blatantly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/c7NY5QsHBk — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) September 18, 2024

Yikes.

That was when Harris was the District Attorney of San Francisco, just in case anybody is wondering what kind of person she'd be most likely to pick to run the Justice Department if she wins the election. Chilling doesn't even begin to describe this.

The video Kamala Harris doesn’t want you to see. https://t.co/PeHdRCffLW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 18, 2024

Kamala literally says she’s going to walk into the “locked homes” of legal gun owners to take their guns away. Insane.



pic.twitter.com/Gdd8Q0WCEd — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 18, 2024

And yet these Dems call Trump the totalitarian wannabe who is a grave threat to the Constitution and "democracy." There's nothing they say that isn't 100 percent pure projection.