Alex Vindman Struts His Authoritarian Stuff: 'Musk Should Be Nervous'
Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA
Hugh Hewitt: 'It Is the Most Radical Major Party Ticket in the Past...
You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE
About Kamala's 'Joy' Campaign ... You Will Nazi This Coming!!!
Kamala Harris: 35 Days as the Democratic Nominee, Still Playing Hide and Seek...
Thanks to Woke Nonsense, We'll Soon Be a Navy of One: Navy Sidelines...
That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per...
Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a...
Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt,...
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder...

Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz Pushed HATE SPEECH Registry (Guess What Was Considered 'Hate Speech')

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Back at the beginning of August, we told you how Tim Walz went on MSNBC and said the First Amendment doesn't cover 'disinformation' or 'hate speech.'

The rub is this: guys like Walz get to define what is 'disinformation' and 'hate speech' and it always, invariably, is simply 'stuff we don't like.'

Advertisement

No only did Walz get on MSNBC and say this, but he pushed for a hate speech registry.

WATCH:

And this guy wants to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Well:

It's a quasi-social credit score. Just like in Walz's beloved China.

It sure is the latter.

He's a tyrant.

Recommended

Alex Vindman Struts His Authoritarian Stuff: 'Musk Should Be Nervous'
Gordon K
Advertisement

They define bias and hate, of course. Because it's all about censorship.

And there it is.

He's so hypocritical.

Sure is. Be forewarned.

This is Walz's definition of 'Minnesota nice' apparently.

You blink and your freedoms are gone.

Very, very frightening.

Tags: 2024 FREE SPEECH HATE SPEECH J.K. ROWLING 2024 ELECTION WUHAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alex Vindman Struts His Authoritarian Stuff: 'Musk Should Be Nervous'
Gordon K
You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE
Amy Curtis
About Kamala's 'Joy' Campaign ... You Will Nazi This Coming!!!
Aaron Walker
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alex Vindman Struts His Authoritarian Stuff: 'Musk Should Be Nervous' Gordon K
Advertisement