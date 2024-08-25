Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz Pushed HATE SPEECH Registry (Guess What Was Considered 'Hate Speech')

Back at the beginning of August, we told you how Tim Walz went on MSNBC and said the First Amendment doesn't cover 'disinformation' or 'hate speech.'
The rub is this: guys like Walz get to define what is 'disinformation' and 'hate speech' and it always, invariably, is simply 'stuff we don't like.'
No only did Walz get on MSNBC and say this, but he pushed for a hate speech registry.
WATCH:
Tim Walz also pushed for a hate speech registry, because he hates free speech.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 25, 2024
Here is a clip from the House debate confirming what is considered hateful:
❌ Wearing an “I ❤️ JK Rowling T-shirt”
❌ Stating covid was created in a lab in Wuhan
But mind your own damn business. https://t.co/WDjlfYsZ9Y pic.twitter.com/boRz7dWbvs
And this guy wants to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.
WHAT THE HELL IS A BIAS REGISTRY⁉️😳— 💜 The Graying Lady 💜🤍💜 (@SoulSurvivor24) August 25, 2024
Well:
A way to track non-criminal speech that Democrats do not like.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 25, 2024
I wonder how the government would use that data.
It's a quasi-social credit score. Just like in Walz's beloved China.
Wow. The question naturally becomes, did the DNC vet this guy at all? Or does the DNC actually consider people like him to be the future?— The Duke of Kewpie (@TheDukeofKewpie) August 25, 2024
Increasingly it seems the latter
It sure is the latter.
She interprets ‘covid was created in a lab in China’ to ‘covid was brought in by Asians so it’s considered hate speech…’— Brigitta3 (@brigitta3) August 25, 2024
That’s tyrannically insane.
He's a tyrant.
Bias and hate defined by who? To them a disagreement is considered hate. Which is just their way of censorship, where they don’t have to debate real ideas.— Jim Schweigert (@JimSchweigert) August 25, 2024
They define bias and hate, of course. Because it's all about censorship.
Had to look it up. https://t.co/mIxLuscQ3P pic.twitter.com/tvrk6itX1b— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2024
And there it is.
“Mind your own business” -Tim Walz https://t.co/VpIzDUSg01— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 25, 2024
He's so hypocritical.
This is what you're electing with Kamala-Walz. https://t.co/Dwpbo8NrvW— Brodigan (@brodigan) August 25, 2024
Sure is. Be forewarned.
This is Walz's definition of 'Minnesota nice' apparently.
Un-bleeping-real how fast it's happening. https://t.co/VUSztxGDmv— Ian (@Libertyworld) August 25, 2024
You blink and your freedoms are gone.
Wow. Frightening https://t.co/JI8wnKtz3B— Sportsfantb3 (@sportsfantb3) August 25, 2024
Very, very frightening.
