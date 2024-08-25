Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz Pushed HATE SPEECH Registry (Guess What Was Considered 'Hate Speech')

Back at the beginning of August, we told you how Tim Walz went on MSNBC and said the First Amendment doesn't cover 'disinformation' or 'hate speech.'

The rub is this: guys like Walz get to define what is 'disinformation' and 'hate speech' and it always, invariably, is simply 'stuff we don't like.'

No only did Walz get on MSNBC and say this, but he pushed for a hate speech registry.

WATCH:

Tim Walz also pushed for a hate speech registry, because he hates free speech.



Here is a clip from the House debate confirming what is considered hateful:



❌ Wearing an “I ❤️ JK Rowling T-shirt”

❌ Stating covid was created in a lab in Wuhan



But mind your own damn business. https://t.co/WDjlfYsZ9Y pic.twitter.com/boRz7dWbvs — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 25, 2024

And this guy wants to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

WHAT THE HELL IS A BIAS REGISTRY⁉️😳 — 💜 The Graying Lady 💜🤍💜 (@SoulSurvivor24) August 25, 2024

Well:

A way to track non-criminal speech that Democrats do not like.



I wonder how the government would use that data. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 25, 2024

It's a quasi-social credit score. Just like in Walz's beloved China.

Wow. The question naturally becomes, did the DNC vet this guy at all? Or does the DNC actually consider people like him to be the future?



Increasingly it seems the latter — The Duke of Kewpie (@TheDukeofKewpie) August 25, 2024

It sure is the latter.

She interprets ‘covid was created in a lab in China’ to ‘covid was brought in by Asians so it’s considered hate speech…’

That’s tyrannically insane. — Brigitta3 (@brigitta3) August 25, 2024

He's a tyrant.

Bias and hate defined by who? To them a disagreement is considered hate. Which is just their way of censorship, where they don’t have to debate real ideas. — Jim Schweigert (@JimSchweigert) August 25, 2024

They define bias and hate, of course. Because it's all about censorship.

And there it is.

“Mind your own business” -Tim Walz https://t.co/VpIzDUSg01 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 25, 2024

He's so hypocritical.

This is what you're electing with Kamala-Walz. https://t.co/Dwpbo8NrvW — Brodigan (@brodigan) August 25, 2024

Sure is. Be forewarned.

This is Walz's definition of 'Minnesota nice' apparently.

You blink and your freedoms are gone.

Very, very frightening.