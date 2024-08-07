Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media

Rashida Tlaib Retweets Altered Image with Disgusting Claim About Israel's Soldiers
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 07, 2024
Since his selection as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has become an overnight sensation both on social media and in the mainstream press. We've learned a lot about him, and we keep learning more. (And to be honest, most Republicans are thankful Harris didn't choose Josh Shapiro, either because he's Jewish or because she didn't want someone upstaging her.)

Excitement over "America's dad" has gone international, according to Semafor, which reports that Walz has become on overnight sensation on Chinese social media:

Diego Mendoza and Katherine Li report:

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has turned into an overnight media sensation in China.

The Minnesota governor’s experience teaching English in China in 1989, spending his honeymoon there, and organizing student trips to the country has led many Chinese social media users to hope that he could help thaw fraught US-China relations if elected.

Some Chinese state media outlets and online commentators expressed enthusiasm about Walz. As a future vice president, Walz could quell US-China tensions by continuing “to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges” between the two superpowers, Phoenix TV wrote. One WeChat security blog compared Walz’s stance to his Republican rival, JD Vance, saying the latter has been “gunning down China and blaming it for everything” since his nomination. However, other observers believed Walz would adopt a tough stance toward Beijing despite his personal connections to the country. “I don’t think their China policy depends on their past experiences, I think it still depends on the American perception of their own economic status,” one US-China expert said.

Bernie Sanders spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union; Walz spent his in China.

The Chinese appreciate his "folksy demeanor."

About his time in China:

4) Get Walz to parrot CCP propaganda

5) Play the long game and capitalize on the relationship at an opportune time. 

We must end all Chinese influence operations at the state and local level. China can no longer be allowed to "use the local to surround the central."

What an asset he'll be in normalizing U.S.-China relations!

Here's the abridged version, but it's still pretty long:

By his admission, Walz has visited China about 30 times, including spending his honeymoon there…

It was an odd choice to visit China in 1989, right as the regime was crushing dissent with tanks in the infamous Tiananmen Square massacre. This did nothing to diminish Walz’s admiration for Beijing. Upon his return from teaching in 1990, he told his local newspaper, “I was treated exceptionally well. There was no anti-Americanism whatsoever… 

“No matter how long I live I'll never be treated that well again. They gave me more gifts than I could bring home.” 

He gushed that the police state had “almost no crime.”…

We need to ask what’s going on here, particularly in light of Walz’s admission in 1993 that his leading of student groups to China was funded by the regime. What did China think it was getting in exchange for this investment? What did Walz think Beijing expected in return? 

Put simply, the Chinese communists aren’t running a holiday charity for American tourists. Nothing comes without a quid pro quo. 

It’s certain that Walz was vetted by the Ministry of State Security, the regime’s powerful secret police, because that’s how China works. No American would be allowed to run academic exchanges for a couple of decades, on the CCP’s dime, without MSS approval. 

Three decades ago, a young American with an affection for China, who was also a part-time member of the U.S. military, would have been a tempting recruiting target for Chinese intelligence. Given that Beijing’s spies represent the greatest espionage threat to the United States today, this isn’t any merely academic query.

Moreover, we’re coming off four years of a Democratic president possessing odd, unexplained ties to Beijing, including millions of dollars given to his son by Chinese intelligence. Do we really want someone who may be even more compromised by China in the White House?

The wife who left the windows open so she could smell the burning tires from the George Floyd riots and be a part of the action?

Was all of this vetted by the Harris campaign, and was it part of the reason she chose him? We knew Joe Biden had close ties to China, but we didn't think Harris cared much one way or another.

***

