LET'S GO! Rand Paul Says He Supports Vast Majority of Trump Cabinet Nominees, Will Confirm Them ASAP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 22, 2024
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Rand Paul went on Fox News this morning and sang the praises of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, vowing to confirm them all ASAP after the inauguration

WATCH:

Let's go.

X helped shrink the spending bill -- something we never would've known the contents of otherwise.

Elections have consequences, as Obama told us.

There are some legitimate concerns about some of the picks, like the Labor Secretary nominee -- who is no friend of American workers.

Get it done and get it done right.

He's often the lone voice, which is why people dismiss him.

She's the worst nominee, and deserves to not be confirmed.

Definitely more Pauls and fewer Murkowskis.

