SERIOUSLY?! Guess Where Tim Walz Wants Supporters to Make the Case for Voting Kamala Harris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:15 PM on September 14, 2024
Twitter

Of all the campaign strategies the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign could've come up with, this one may be the worst. But it's also guaranteed to backfire, because the last place you want to make the case for voting for Kamala is the grocery store. Where everything is more expensive.

Let us know how this works out for you, Tim.

Not a chance.

'Sure, your eggs cost 147% more and beef is up 50%, but please vote for four more years of this!'

 Everyone buys food, and middle- and lower-classes feel this.

No, it's not.

He sure was.

Neither can we.

Absolutely.

More than warranted.

Tags: 2024 FOOD INFLATION 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

