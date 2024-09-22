Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'

And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Tim Walz is weird. We don't know how else to describe him. From pretending to work on his truck to saying something 'doesn't add up' about grocery prices, he's just an odd duck. And not in a good way.

Here he is being, once again, a whole lot of cringe:

'Politics is into you!'

We thought Tim was a fan of minding your own business.

He sure did say we can't afford four more years of this.

He knows his job is to help his side win the election, right?

That was just some catchy sloganeering for abortion.

Heh.

It went bye-bye real quick, didn't it?

Same. Leave us alone.

He and Kamala are two of the most phony, inauthentic candidates to ever run for office.

