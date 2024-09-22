Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'

Tim Walz is weird. We don't know how else to describe him. From pretending to work on his truck to saying something 'doesn't add up' about grocery prices, he's just an odd duck. And not in a good way.

Here he is being, once again, a whole lot of cringe:

I’ll often have people tell me, “I'm really not that into politics.”



Well too damn bad – politics is into you!



Get engaged, get registered, and go vote. For the next 45 days, let’s give this all we’ve got. pic.twitter.com/zDWUcs6E3v — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 21, 2024

'Politics is into you!'

We thought Tim was a fan of minding your own business.

First you said to "mind your own damn business", then you said to "turn the page"...now you OUT here campaigning, telling people we can't afford 4 more years of Harris/Biden?



LOL — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) September 22, 2024

He sure did say we can't afford four more years of this.

He knows his job is to help his side win the election, right?

What happened to mind your own damn business? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 21, 2024

That was just some catchy sloganeering for abortion.

I've had your politics into me and I want them out. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 21, 2024

Heh.

What happened to “Mind your own damn business”…? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 22, 2024

It went bye-bye real quick, didn't it?

But I don't want politics into me. I want politics to leave me alone. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) September 22, 2024

Same. Leave us alone.

You are so corny and inauthentic it’s sickening — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 21, 2024

He and Kamala are two of the most phony, inauthentic candidates to ever run for office.

"Politics is into you. Why don't you love politics? Politics is going to make you love it. Politics isn't some slut you can just bang a couple of times and throw in the garbage. Politics is not gonna be ignored." https://t.co/UO9HpzTpri — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 22, 2024

Hahahaha!

Well played.

“You will be made to care” Tim Walz https://t.co/VR24GSikZv — cobra (@cobracommandr15) September 21, 2024

With the full weight of the federal government.

Oh weird what happened to mind your own damn business? https://t.co/ZJDbksdHpw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2024

So weird how he forgot all about that.

A reminder that “mind your own damn business” applies only when you object to taxpayer-funded abortions and porn in classrooms.



For everything else, it’s “too bad if you don’t want to participate, get in line” https://t.co/Wu0aRylLAw — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 21, 2024

They want to make every aspect of life -- from grocery shopping to video games -- political. And make that politicization mandatory.

A student apologetically said, during a class discussion about politics, that they weren’t very political. I reassured them that it was fine. We have more than enough people obsessed by politics! https://t.co/dEOWZRYzNQ — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) September 22, 2024

Way more than enough.