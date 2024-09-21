James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes
NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President
Your Betters Have Spoken: 'Let Them Eat Bugs'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'
BRING IT ON: Trump Vows to End Sanctuary Cities Using 'Full Weight' of...
Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots
Tim Walz FINALLY Said Something Honest, Folks: We CAN'T Afford Four More Years...
Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate
Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've...
Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk
LOL WUT?! Missouri Dem STRAIGHT UP Lies About SAVE Act Preventing Married Women...
What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face...
Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As...

Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like Watching the Olympics

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 21, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy reported Friday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz posted a "pro tip" video: "clean" (not replace) your air filter. Kamala Harris is counting on him to bring in the "white dude" vote.

Advertisement

Yeah, it was staged, but they could have staged it better.

We weren't that impressed by the show, but social media influencer @ReignOfApril said watching Walz pretend to change an air filter made her feel patriotic in the same way that watching the Olympic Games does.


The thing about the American Olympic athletes? They actually went to Paris and earned their medals.

Recommended

James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is the same kind of person who would find the American flag "disturbing" flying from that same pickup truck.

We're never going to get the 19th Amendment repealed before November.

***

Tags: OLYMPICS PATRIOTISM TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes
Brett T.
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative
Doug P.
Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate
Brett T.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'
Brett T.
NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President
Brett T.
Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ideology
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes Brett T.
Advertisement