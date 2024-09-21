Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like Watching the Olympics

As Twitchy reported Friday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz posted a "pro tip" video: "clean" (not replace) your air filter. Kamala Harris is counting on him to bring in the "white dude" vote.

Tim Walz is now filming videos pretending that he's working on his truck to appeal to "regular white dudes."



He simply pulls out his air filter and puts it back in place without even changing it, then starts talking about Project 2025.



Pure theater. pic.twitter.com/UasskszXSl — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 20, 2024

Yeah, it was staged, but they could have staged it better.

We weren't that impressed by the show, but social media influencer @ReignOfApril said watching Walz pretend to change an air filter made her feel patriotic in the same way that watching the Olympic Games does.

It’s very hard for me to explain. But Tim Walz makes me feel patriotic the way the Olympics does. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/meU4BYbnku — April (@ReignOfApril) September 20, 2024





Falling for obvious lies is … something. Not patriotic. But certainly something — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) September 21, 2024

This is parody right? The stolen honor dude makes you feel patriotic? Are you that shallow or that well paid? — Gulfexplorer (@Gulfexplorer1) September 21, 2024

I can’t even tell if this is satire. I’m gonna have to call it a night soon. — Rizzo (@P2745463927801P) September 21, 2024

The thing about the American Olympic athletes? They actually went to Paris and earned their medals.

I can see why that’s very hard to explain 🤣 — Brian Gibbons (@bfgibb) September 21, 2024

That's daddy issues honey. Majority of lib women suffer from them — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) September 21, 2024

This is the same kind of person who would find the American flag "disturbing" flying from that same pickup truck.

Because he created a fake video showing him "change" an air filter that looks brand new when he takes it out? 🤣 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) September 21, 2024

I’ll bet it’s VERY hard to explain, but go ahead. We’ll give you all the time and space you need. We can’t wait to hear your reasons. — MikeLyonsofHere (@HereLyonsof) September 21, 2024

Both are staged and highly produced. — Clinton (@CdoubleU007) September 21, 2024

How do you clean a paper air filter Tim? — David Timmons (@djtimm) September 21, 2024

It’s hard to explain because you’re lying — Nick (@NickThornton25) September 21, 2024

That’s not patriotism you’re feeling. It’s called communism. You’re welcome — Ernie (BigE) 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) September 21, 2024

We're never going to get the 19th Amendment repealed before November.

