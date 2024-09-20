Democratic VP Hopeful Tim Walz Multitasks as a Fake Mechanic and a Lying Liar Who Lies

'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Tim Walz is out with a new ad to make you think he is just like a regular American guy who fixes cars and wants tampons in boy's bathrooms. 

Someone should tell Tim the video would have been better if he actually changed the air filter.

Sorry, he has a truck to not fix.

Oh, he probably doesn't want to talk about that manual, though.

He lies a lot.

He's a complete fake.

He'll  pretend he's just like a regular old American until he gets elected and tries to send the country full Commie.

His whole 'guy next door' act is such a farce.

Particularly when it comes to governance. 

He knows he doesn't have to answer questions because the corporate media will cover for him.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC DNC KAMALA HARRIS VP HARRIS TIM WALZ

