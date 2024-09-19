King of Cringe Tim Walz Gets Absolutely Obliterated for Lame Haircut Selfie With VERY Un-Diverse Cabinet

Tim Walz wanted us all to know he got a haircut.

Which one? We're not sure, exactly, because he's got a dearth of follicles on his ol' cranium.

Anyway -- in a moment that's nothing but cringe -- he posted a pic of his new trim along with the Minnesota state cabinet.

And because we had to see it, so do you:

Fresh haircut and meeting with my cabinet makes for a pretty darn good day. pic.twitter.com/RwVX0gfCrm — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 19, 2024

We love X because users wasted no time absolutely wrecking Walz over this:

What hair? — Conservative V1nce ✝️ 🇮🇱 (@PatriotV1nce) September 19, 2024

Ouch.

Did they give you 2/3 off? — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) September 19, 2024

Brutal.

You try too hard, fella — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 19, 2024

He sure does.

Is the haircut in the room with us right now? https://t.co/m8IAPgpsRv — Jarrod Rodriguez (@JarrodRodrigue1) September 19, 2024

We love X so, so much.

But the (lack) of hair aside, a lot of people noticed the glaring lack of diversity in the cabinet:

Looks like less than 13% of his cabinet is a minority. So much for diversity ehh? — Jerry Wayne (@jerrywaynear14) September 19, 2024

So much for diversity.

Your staff does not come close to reflect the racial/ethnic demographic of your state. No, I am not asking for DEI hires. Yes, it seems you are avoiding certain people.



Where is the diversity? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 19, 2024

It'd be nice if a member of the media would ask him about this.

Are you having trouble finding communists of color, or you just want to keep the central planning restricted to the white communists? — pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) September 19, 2024

Oof.

Zero diversity. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) September 19, 2024

Pretty darned close to zero.

For all their talk about diversity…. Wait. There is one brotha all the way in the back. https://t.co/dFYk8FQyHa — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) September 19, 2024

Gotta zoom in to see him, though.

They're nothing if not hypocrites.

His cabinet so white everytime they meet it's like murdering George Floyd all over again. https://t.co/RDOo4cH9Jp — The Ancient Faith K9 (@DumbDog7) September 19, 2024

OMG. We're dead. LOL.

"Hey there. We saw you from across the room" https://t.co/4VKGU5nDN7 pic.twitter.com/vv2iJJgVEy — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2024

Ew.

This meeting could have been an email https://t.co/5S9NlwXrbk — Riley 🕊 (@DairylandPresby) September 19, 2024

Sure could have been an email.

Stunning level of diversity in Walz’s cabinet. https://t.co/or0m0Qrnvo — Haz (@Michael_Haz) September 19, 2024

Stunning and brave.

The party of diversity has almost 0 diversity https://t.co/VrJ3MesOsn — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) September 19, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.





So many takes but let me add any state government that has more than 4-5 cabinet positions is too large and is just a system for rent seeking. https://t.co/2PzDkS8u78 — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) September 19, 2024

Also a fair point.