King of Cringe Tim Walz Gets Absolutely Obliterated for Lame Haircut Selfie With VERY Un-Diverse Cabinet

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz wanted us all to know he got a haircut.

Which one? We're not sure, exactly, because he's got a dearth of follicles on his ol' cranium.

Anyway -- in a moment that's nothing but cringe -- he posted a pic of his new trim along with the Minnesota state cabinet.

And because we had to see it, so do you:

We love X because users wasted no time absolutely wrecking Walz over this:

Ouch.

Brutal.

He sure does.

We love X so, so much.

But the (lack) of hair aside, a lot of people noticed the glaring lack of diversity in the cabinet:

So much for diversity.

It'd be nice if a member of the media would ask him about this.

Oof.

Pretty darned close to zero.

Gotta zoom in to see him, though.

They're nothing if not hypocrites.

OMG. We're dead. LOL.

Ew.

Sure could have been an email.

Stunning and brave.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.


Also a fair point.

Tags: CABINET HAIRCUT MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

