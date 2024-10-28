Walz's Wang: The Daughter of a Chinese Communist Official, Loved and Left by Tim Walz

PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:40 PM on October 28, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Tim Walz has had a China problem from the moment he entered the spotlight of the 2024 election. Questions abound about the potential VP's history of travel to China, and Walz 'knuckleheaded' admission that he lied about being present at the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest.

If that wasn't enough, The Daily Mail broke the story that Walz engaged in a hot and heavy romantic relationship with Jenna Wang, the daughter of an official in the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the paper:

Jenna Wang, 59, claims the VP hopeful showered her with gifts and seduced her at his poky staff accommodation at No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province.

The lovers could not risk holding hands or showing affection in public because Wang's dad was a high-ranking figure in the Chinese Communist Party who would disown her for fraternizing with a westerner.

While Walz lied about Tiananmen Square, it seems he visited the 'Tiananmen Triangle' quite often, hiding the relationship from Wang's father by day and putting the dong in Guangdong by night.

The Daily Mail continued:

But their romance blossomed behind closed doors as they sipped tea, made love and listened to George Michael hits – leading the then 24-year-old Wang to dream about marriage and a new life in the United States.

'Tim was very passionate and very romantic. I can still remember dancing with him to our favorite song, Careless Whisper,' she told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

When Walz wasn't playing hide the eggroll with his wonton woman, he was teaching.

Eventually, the porking turned from sweet to sour and left Wang feeling more like Chinese take-out than a future wife.

No proposal was forthcoming from the future Minnesota governor, however, and the shame of being treated 'like a prostitute' eventually left Wang feeling angry and suicidal, she claims.

As life would have it, Walz actually was 'gonna dance again', later turning the page on Wang and marrying Gwen Whipple.

'Knowing now that he wasn't going to marry me made me feel cheap and common, as if I was being treated like a prostitute.'

The next morning Wang slipped out of their hotel and took a taxi to a remote clifftop where she says she contemplated throwing herself off rather than returning to her old life in disgrace.

In Wang's opinion, Walz is unfit.

'This is a very crucial moment in history and a man like this does not appear to have the character and integrity to do one of the most important jobs in the world.'

One might even say he's The Not-So-Great Walz of China.

At least for Jenna Wang, Tim Walz didn't live up to the promise of 'me love you long time'.

From Fang Fang to Wang Wang, Democrats might want to start vetting their people better.

We have to wonder if Kamala Harris vetted Tim Walz at all.

