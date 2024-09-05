WOMP WOMP: Adding Tim Walz to the Ticket Has HURT Kamala in Minnesota

The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing...
Amy Curtis
September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We're kind of amazed at how bad a candidate Kamala Harris really is. She had an opportunity to pick PA governor Josh Shapiro -- a move this writer believes would've tipped the election in Kamala's favor -- and declined. Likely because Shapiro, a Jew who served with the IDF, was a non-starter for the radical pro-Hamas segment of the Democratic Party base.

Instead, Kamala chose Tim Walz. As we wrote at the time: 

Welp, seems Kamala Harris cares more about keeping her Pro-Hamas supporters happy than she does about actually picking a VP who could help her ticket. Hey, we're not complaining, socialist drunk driver Tim Walz is way easier to beat than Josh Shapiro.

And now it appears that our assessment was correct. Walz is actually damaging Kamala's prospects in a state the Democrats haven't lost since 1972.

The post continues after the cut off:

That was almost the entire source of her 5-point decline, which cut her margin in half in Survey USA's monthly tracking poll of the North Star State.

The other source is that women expressed lower vote intent, causing the LV sample to go from 50/50 to now Men 51 Women 49, which is unusual in most any state.

You mean a guy who locked down schools during COVID (then lied about it), had police shoot people with paintballs for standing on their own porches, signed legislation allowing the state to take your kids if you don't 'affirm' their gender, and put tampons in boys' bathrooms doesn't do well with women?

Shocker.

Yikes.

Here's more from National Review:

No Republican should have any illusions; Kamala Harris is extremely likely to win the state of Minnesota in November.

With that said, it’s a bit hilarious that Harris added Walz to the ticket and her lead was cut in half.

The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll that concluded July 25 found Harris had a significant lead over former president Donald Trump in Minnesota, 50 percent to 40 percent.

The new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll:

After what many consider a successful Democratic National Convention in Chicago where Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz launched their campaign as running mates, our new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows Harris’ lead in Minnesota cut in half from a month ago.

According to our poll, Harris now leads Republican Donald Trump by five points, 48 percent to 43 percent, with four percent preferring another candidate and five percent undecided.

As they said, Kamala will likely win Minnesota.

But the fact she's hemorrhaging voters there after adding the governor to the ticket should tell voters in other states all we need to know.

He's America's 'Cool Dad' after all.

Yep. Listen to them.

Also the BLM riots in Minneapolis and all the nonsense we mentioned above.

We thought that was Doug Emhoff. Either way, gross.

