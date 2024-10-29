Doug Emhoff Forgets Who Chants 'From the River to the Sea', Decries 'Antisemitism' at Trump's MSG Rally

Doug Emhoff is really trying to drag his wife's flagging campaign across the finish line. The guy who got his nanny pregnant and hit his ex-girlfriend (calling this domestic abuse a 'distraction') should really keep his mouth shut. But he can't.

So here he is, whining about Donald Trump's 'racist' and 'antisemitic' Madison Square Garden rally:

We all heard the antisemitic and racist speeches at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally yesterday.



It’s appalling to hear those slurs. But nothing will stop me from living fearlessly as a Jew. Nothing will stop Kamala and me from speaking out. pic.twitter.com/1pgmgXnK9R — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 28, 2024

Was he watching the same rally we were? Because there were a lot of Jews and minorities there.

We'd also like to invite Emhoff to wear a yarmulke and go to Columbia University's campus. Report back to us on antisemitism after that, buddy.

Please don’t slap me for this, but https://t.co/KoW7eKbW1J — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 28, 2024

Yeah.

Worst Nazi rally ever.

F**k you, Doug. The most “Jewish” you’ve ever been is to be used as a political weapon. Get back to us once you learn the Hanukah story. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 29, 2024

Bingo.

You're part of a party who is PRO-HAMAS FFS... HAMAS wants to murder all Jews — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 29, 2024

They conveniently ignore this.

I wish I could go tell you to your face what a disgrace you are to Judaism, but I’m afraid you might slap me. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 29, 2024

Better to err on the side of caution.

Jews are being shot in Chicago on their way to synagogue by invaders shouting Allah akbar, that your wife allowed into the country. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 29, 2024

BUT TRUMP!

Dude, you don't even know the story of Hanukkah.



Go knock up another nanny or slap another girlfriend. That's all you're good at.



Twitter Lights Doug Emhoff Up Like a Candle for Embarrassingly Epic 'Story of Hanukkah' Failhttps://t.co/BjlpWvOnGg — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 29, 2024

If you missed that gem, go give it a read here. Doug is a moron and a liar.

The people chanting "From the river to the sea" across the country are Democrats. https://t.co/CYRrZTh17c — 👻jimtreacher.substack.com🎃 (@jtLOL) October 29, 2024

They sure are.

There has been a Charlottesville happening on college campuses and Democrat cities every week for almost a year, and Biden, Harris and her Husband have not said a single word about any of it. https://t.co/DEFqcYHBXc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2024

And we all know why.

Literally the opposite. The Madison Square Garden rally spoke extensively about countering the massive rise in antisemitism under Biden/Harris. By contrast, the Jews had to hide at the DNC. https://t.co/3xHeO3lzGK — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) October 29, 2024

They sure did.

Do they actually hear these voices in their heads or is it just the age-old tactic of repeating the lie often enough for it become 'the truth'? https://t.co/sslBbYQMFZ — TheEndOfEverything (@EternalEnglish) October 29, 2024

They know what they're doing, and it's their 'truth' and a boatload of projection.