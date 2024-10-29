VIP
YIKES! The Rabbit Hole Shares One Simple Chart That Disqualifies Kamala for the...
Historically Illiterate Lefties Leave 'I Voted' Stickers on Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony's Gr...
Way to Trust Your Gut, Kamala! Tim Walz Backs 'Bad Policy' in MN...
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled...
Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a...
Legend Hulk Hogan Backs President Trump so Democrats Counter with 'Mankind Mick Foley'...
Actress Teri Garr, Best Known for 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie', Dead at 79
This Is Sickening: People Magazine Shills (and LIES) for Abortion With an Assist...
So, This Is JUST Embarrassing: How SAD Is It That Kamala Is Trying...
CNN in Chaos! Kamala Snubbed by Her Own Voters!
Collin Rugg Reports Voters in Bucks Co., PA Are Being Told to Leave...
VIP
I Showed My Gen-Z Son the Pic of Tim Walz Holding a Game...
Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED...
Carol Roth OWNS Unhinged Leftist White Woman Lecturing Other White Women About Their...

Doug Emhoff Forgets Who Chants 'From the River to the Sea', Decries 'Antisemitism' at Trump's MSG Rally

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 29, 2024

Doug Emhoff is really trying to drag his wife's flagging campaign across the finish line. The guy who got his nanny pregnant and hit his ex-girlfriend (calling this domestic abuse a 'distraction') should really keep his mouth shut. But he can't.

Advertisement

So here he is, whining about Donald Trump's 'racist' and 'antisemitic' Madison Square Garden rally:

Was he watching the same rally we were? Because there were a lot of Jews and minorities there.

We'd also like to invite Emhoff to wear a yarmulke and go to Columbia University's campus. Report back to us on antisemitism after that, buddy.

Yeah.

Worst Nazi rally ever.

Bingo.

Recommended

FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They conveniently ignore this.

Better to err on the side of caution.

BUT TRUMP!

If you missed that gem, go give it a read here. Doug is a moron and a liar.

They sure are.

Advertisement

And we all know why.

They sure did.

They know what they're doing, and it's their 'truth' and a boatload of projection.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)
Sam J.
Historically Illiterate Lefties Leave 'I Voted' Stickers on Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony's Grave
Amy Curtis
DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.
Way to Trust Your Gut, Kamala! Tim Walz Backs 'Bad Policy' in MN Gas Tax, Which Will HURT the POOR Most
Amy Curtis
So, This Is JUST Embarrassing: How SAD Is It That Kamala Is Trying to Steal Yet ANOTHER Policy? THIS Sad
Sam J.
Legend Hulk Hogan Backs President Trump so Democrats Counter with 'Mankind Mick Foley' on CNN
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1) Sam J.
Advertisement