Hack 'Reporter' Practically Begs Kamala Harris to Call Trump (and His MSG Rally Supporters) Nazis

Donald Trump had a rally at Madison Square Garden yesterday. In 1939, a pro-Nazi group also had a rally at Madison Square Garden. That's all the desperate Dems and their media water carriers needed in order to draw the logical (to them) conclusion: Therefore, Trump and his supporters are Nazis!

Advertisement

As Clay Travis pointed out, it was the worst "Nazi rally" ever:

How many Nazi rallies had an Israeli flag? Honestly, if you’re a Jewish voter with family members who lived & died during the Holocaust this Kamala attack should motivate you to vote Trump. It’s deranged, ahistorical, & actually undercuts the horrors of what real Nazis did. pic.twitter.com/lRo3XUQLdu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 28, 2024

But the Left has an election to try and win, so they're going to try and stick to that talking point until Election Day, and guess what -- the "journalists" are going to help them. That was the case today when a so-called reporter had a chance to ask Kamala Harris anything and of course stuck with the talking points of the day.

Right now on CNN: VP Harris speaking to reporters now about Trump rally at MSG last night. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 28, 2024

No questions about the possibility of going on with Joe Rogan. Nothing about "turning the page" when she's been one of the people in charge for the past nearly four years. Just a carefully scripted question to help keep the preferred narrative rolling along:

MEDIA BIAS ON DISPLAY: A reporter practically begs Kamala Harris to call Donald Trump a Nazi in the wake of his massive MSG rally while reading a highly divisive question off of his phone. pic.twitter.com/Z7JQinzMhT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2024

That's modern "journalism" in another nutshell.

Partisan hack reporter: “Partisan hacks said partisan hacky things. Would you care to comment in your role as the head partisan hack?” https://t.co/mERmIx5qTW — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 28, 2024

@jeffmason1, of course it was. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) October 28, 2024

Reuters is always ready to tell Dems "I'm doing my part!"