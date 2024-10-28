Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and...
Katie Pavlich Spotted 'a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton' Inside Madison Square Garden

Hack 'Reporter' Practically Begs Kamala Harris to Call Trump (and His MSG Rally Supporters) Nazis

Doug P.  |  1:21 PM on October 28, 2024
Meme

Donald Trump had a rally at Madison Square Garden yesterday. In 1939, a pro-Nazi group also had a rally at Madison Square Garden. That's all the desperate Dems and their media water carriers needed in order to draw the logical (to them) conclusion: Therefore, Trump and his supporters are Nazis!

As Clay Travis pointed out, it was the worst "Nazi rally" ever:

But the Left has an election to try and win, so they're going to try and stick to that talking point until Election Day, and guess what -- the "journalists" are going to help them. That was the case today when a so-called reporter had a chance to ask Kamala Harris anything and of course stuck with the talking points of the day.

No questions about the possibility of going on with Joe Rogan. Nothing about "turning the page" when she's been one of the people in charge for the past nearly four years. Just a carefully scripted question to help keep the preferred narrative rolling along:

THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM
Sam J.
That's modern "journalism" in another nutshell.

Reuters is always ready to tell Dems "I'm doing my part!"

