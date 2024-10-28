Katie Pavlich Spotted 'a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton' Inside Madison Square Garden

Hillary Clinton continues to be the most bitter two-time presidential hopefuls of all time, and Clinton's seething rage at Donald Trump for robbing her of what she seems to think was some sort of birthright is on full display every time Hillary's interviewed.

Advertisement

A "make sure to point out that a Nazi rally was held at Madison Square Garden in 1939 when talking about Trump's event there" memo went out, and Hillary ran with it last week:

WATCH: Hillary Clinton says Trump is holding a rally at Madison Square Garden to “reenact” Hitler’s rally in 1939 🤡pic.twitter.com/u9Pes1cm4s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2024

Are there only Nazi rallies at Madison Square Garden? Of course not but when you're running a candidate as bad as Kamala Harris that's the kind of desperate rhetoric the Dems are forced to push.

At the Trump rally yesterday, Katie Pavlich spotted a self-awareness reminder for Hillary that hits pretty close to home:

A history lesson for Hillary Clinton from inside Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/p2mQ4trrPn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 27, 2024

The Clintons had their own Nazi rally at MSG in the early 1990s? No way! Was Hitler there in spirit?

OOF. More projection from Hillary's side of the aisle? Go figure.

Additionally, Pope Francis held mass at MSG in 2015.

Pope Francis transformed New York City’s entertainment forum, Madison Square Garden, into a realm of worship and reverence on Thursday night to cap an indelible day in which he exulted in and elevated the spirit of America’s raucous, throbbing metropolis. In a venue famed for concerts and sports, the pontiff celebrated mass to a packed congregation of 20,000 people, with thousands more lining the streets outside – Christians, Buddhists, Muslims and Sikhs, believers and atheists, natives and tourists, gathered to share the climax of a whirlwind visit to Manhattan.

Apparently nobody told the Pope that what having a rally there meant, according to the Dems and lib media.