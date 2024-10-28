TIDE IS TURNING! 49ers' Nick Bosa BOLDLY Wears MAGA Hat During Field Interview...
VIP
Here Are a Couple More Reasons to Shame the Way 'Fact-Checkers' Run Cover...
Alexander Vindman Claims He's RESISTED Calling Trump a Nazi UNTIL NOW and HOO...
THIS --> DAMNING Thread Proves Beyoncé-Gate Is a Very REAL Problem for Kamala...
Twitchy Movie Review: Dinesh D'Souza's Vindicating Trump Entertains While Warning About Ty...
'Vindicating Trump': Stream Now on TownhallTV
Tony Hinchcliffe Takes Critics (Especially Tim Walz) APART for Losing it Over His...
'Interesting Hypocrisy': Chris Hayes Found It Unacceptable for Cop to Appear at Trump...
DAAAAMN! Elon Musk Calls MSNBC 'Utter Scum of the Earth' for Its Coverage...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'It's Time to F**KING Panic': Comedian Billy Eichner Loses It in Impassioned Plea...
VIP
The Daniel Penny Case Isn't About Justice, It's About Sending a Message
She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports
So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at...

Katie Pavlich Spotted 'a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton' Inside Madison Square Garden

Doug P.  |  10:07 AM on October 28, 2024

Hillary Clinton continues to be the most bitter two-time presidential hopefuls of all time, and Clinton's seething rage at Donald Trump for robbing her of what she seems to think was some sort of birthright is on full display every time Hillary's interviewed. 

Advertisement

A "make sure to point out that a Nazi rally was held at Madison Square Garden in 1939 when talking about Trump's event there" memo went out, and Hillary ran with it last week: 

Are there only Nazi rallies at Madison Square Garden? Of course not but when you're running a candidate as bad as Kamala Harris that's the kind of desperate rhetoric the Dems are forced to push. 

At the Trump rally yesterday, Katie Pavlich spotted a self-awareness reminder for Hillary that hits pretty close to home:

The Clintons had their own Nazi rally at MSG in the early 1990s? No way! Was Hitler there in spirit?

OOF. More projection from Hillary's side of the aisle? Go figure.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Additionally, Pope Francis held mass at MSG in 2015

Pope Francis transformed New York City’s entertainment forum, Madison Square Garden, into a realm of worship and reverence on Thursday night to cap an indelible day in which he exulted in and elevated the spirit of America’s raucous, throbbing metropolis. 

In a venue famed for concerts and sports, the pontiff celebrated mass to a packed congregation of 20,000 people, with thousands more lining the streets outside – Christians, Buddhists, Muslims and Sikhs, believers and atheists, natives and tourists, gathered to share the climax of a whirlwind visit to Manhattan.

Apparently nobody told the Pope that what having a rally there meant, according to the Dems and lib media.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS --> DAMNING Thread Proves Beyoncé-Gate Is a Very REAL Problem for Kamala and Democrats Know It
Sam J.
TIDE IS TURNING! 49ers' Nick Bosa BOLDLY Wears MAGA Hat During Field Interview (NBC Tries Editing It OUT)
Sam J.
Alexander Vindman Claims He's RESISTED Calling Trump a Nazi UNTIL NOW and HOO BOY, Hellooooo BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Tony Hinchcliffe Takes Critics (Especially Tim Walz) APART for Losing it Over His PR Joke, TRIGGERS AOC
Sam J.
DAAAAMN! Elon Musk Calls MSNBC 'Utter Scum of the Earth' for Its Coverage of Trump MSG Rally
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement