Tammy Bruce Nukes Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Link Trump and Hitler Because of MSG Rally

Voter Fraud Investigation Underway in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Doug P.  |  1:33 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

The desperation level coming from leading Democrats truly speaks volumes about what they seem to think is about to happen in the presidential election. They're almost literally doing the "Trump drinks water, and you know who else drank water..." thing now.

The panic level on the Left is so high that they've brought out Hillary Clinton, who was a disastrous candidate and lost to Trump in 2016. Hillary's helping shamelessly push the Dems' "Trump's no better than a Nazi" insanity, this time because of a planned rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend:

Wow, if a rally at MSG means a political figure is trying to reenact Hitler's rally in 1939, then, as Tammy Bruce pointed out, Hillary and her horny husband need to go get fitted for their brown shirts and ties:

But it was "D"ifferent that time!

The Trump campaign responded similarly:

Hillary Clinton is so messed up from her raging 8-year-long case of anti-Trump derangement syndrome that she forgot SHE did an event at Madison Square Garden when she was a Senator, and her husband Bill accepted the Democrat nomination there,” Leavitt said. "Putting aside her hypocrisy, Hillary’s rhetoric about half of the country is disgusting.

If Hillary didn't have hypocrisy and projection she wouldn't have anything. 

