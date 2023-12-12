Twitter Lights Doug Emhoff Up Like a Candle for Embarrassingly Epic 'Story of Hanukkah' Fail

Slap in the Face: Biden White House Snubs Families of US-Israeli Hostages From...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 12, 2023
Sarah D.

Is there anyone in the Biden White House with even an iota of competency? We recently told you about the Biden administration snubbing families of hostages taken in Israel from attending the White House menorah lighting. 

And the hits just keep on coming. Yesterday morning, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff posted a photo of him and Vice President Kamala Harris lighting a menorah and Emhoff telling a very touching tale to America about 'the story of Hanukkah.' 

Only one problem: his story was NOT the story of Hanukkah. Not even close. 

Last night, Emhoff (or whoever tweets for him) deleted the tweet, but we got it, along with some of the critical (and hilarious) reactions from users on Twitter. 

Emhoff is Jewish, which makes it even worse. And the media loves to tell us how he always 'draws on his faith.' The White House even invites him to speak with Jewish community leaders. Oops. 

It is embarrassing and more than a little. Twitter let Emhoff know just how embarrassing (hence the deleted tweet). 

HA. We actually spit-laughed at that one. 

FWEEDOM. Or something. 

Jews going into hiding fits their narrative better than Jews fighting for their faith and survival. Especially in recent times. 

Yeah, we remember when The Onion used to be funny too. 

Lucy is also smarter than anyone in this White House, so there's that. 

It's poetic, really. Emhoff's tweet also inspired a brilliant piece of satire from Noah Pollak: 

The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding by MAGA white supremacists. No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of CBD oil they had would last. 

But they survived and the CBD oil helped their anxiety. 

During those eight days in hiding, they recited antiracist mantras and discussed their triggers. That’s why Hanukkah means equity. It was during those dark nights that the Maccabees dedicated themselves to fighting for social justice in Palestine. 

In these dark times, I think of that story.

LOL. Simply outstanding. And we're betting if Pollak had actually written that up for Emhoff's social media interns, they would have tweeted it out just like that, no questions asked. 

There are hundreds more hilarious replies (again, hence the reason they deleted the tweet). Including those who wondered why there was only one candle lit in his photo op on the fifth day of Hanukkah. 

But we thought we'd end instead on someone who knows what he is talking about telling Emhoff and Harris the true meaning of Hanukkah. Here's Dave Rubin: 

Now that is an inspiring story, one that is worth celebrating for generations, for centuries, for millennia. 

What a shame that Doug Emhoff -- or apparently anyone else in the White House -- doesn't know it. 

***

