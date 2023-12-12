Twitter Lights Doug Emhoff Up Like a Candle for Embarrassingly Epic 'Story of Hanukkah' Fail

Is there anyone in the Biden White House with even an iota of competency? We recently told you about the Biden administration snubbing families of hostages taken in Israel from attending the White House menorah lighting.

And the hits just keep on coming. Yesterday morning, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff posted a photo of him and Vice President Kamala Harris lighting a menorah and Emhoff telling a very touching tale to America about 'the story of Hanukkah.'

Only one problem: his story was NOT the story of Hanukkah. Not even close.

Last night, Emhoff (or whoever tweets for him) deleted the tweet, but we got it, along with some of the critical (and hilarious) reactions from users on Twitter.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff deleted his “story of Hanukkah” post criticized for not actually telling the story of Hanukkah. pic.twitter.com/5UrAwp6po3 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 12, 2023

Wait you're telling me Doug Emhoff doesn't know anything about Judaism I can't believe it I'm totally shocked I'm stunn- https://t.co/tJ5JXfZ192 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 12, 2023

Emhoff is Jewish, which makes it even worse. And the media loves to tell us how he always 'draws on his faith.' The White House even invites him to speak with Jewish community leaders. Oops.

He literally just made this up. This is not the story of Hannukah. This is embarrassing. Also did Kamala write this tweet? It sounds like her speeches. https://t.co/XUrBs8dMWD pic.twitter.com/kP18F0BQPD — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 12, 2023

It is embarrassing and more than a little. Twitter let Emhoff know just how embarrassing (hence the deleted tweet).

Just found the Rabbi who taught Doug about Hanukkah… https://t.co/XAPVYL9l5A pic.twitter.com/AhY8WQgI4E — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 12, 2023

TONIGHT WE CELEBRATE HONKINAH WHEN JEWS HELP FIGHT INFLATION BY MAKING ONE CAN OF OIL LAST A WHOLE WEEK pic.twitter.com/249q7ewCSA — President Dr RollerGator MVIP PhD (@drrollergator) December 12, 2023

This is beautiful and reminds me of why the Jews leave the seat empty for Elijah at Passover because he was stuck in traffic and running a bit late. https://t.co/vvTAzfPXzI — Magills (@magills_) December 12, 2023

Come back for Doug's Passover message where he informs us that one of the Ten Plagues was Climate Change. https://t.co/HsOXihWgWM — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) December 12, 2023

HA. We actually spit-laughed at that one.

This is totally wrong.



Stick to your wife making up Kwanza stories from her childhood… https://t.co/scxavvqnWd — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 12, 2023

FWEEDOM. Or something.

No, jerkoff, Hanukkah isn’t about Jews HIDING; it’s about Jews FIGHTING FOR THEIR LAND. https://t.co/k5NO5fuxCW — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) December 12, 2023

The rewriting of Hanukkah as a story of Jews hiding rather than Jews fighting against assimilation is absurd, but also very revealing about the attitude of the left. https://t.co/wjXVoATegy — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 12, 2023

Jews going into hiding fits their narrative better than Jews fighting for their faith and survival. Especially in recent times.

Yeah, we remember when The Onion used to be funny too.

Oh. My. God. And there’s no one even minimally literate enough in the East Wing to have corrected this. This is like Lucy explaining fir trees to Linus and saying they give fur for coats. Only Lucy is 5 years old. https://t.co/T5GuGVoWAf — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 12, 2023

Lucy is also smarter than anyone in this White House, so there's that.

in solidarity with the jewish people, that tweet was also forced into hiding — Nino (@baldingschemer) December 12, 2023

It's poetic, really. Emhoff's tweet also inspired a brilliant piece of satire from Noah Pollak:

The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding by MAGA white supremacists. No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of CBD oil they… pic.twitter.com/l2R9JorYjp — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 12, 2023

The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding by MAGA white supremacists. No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of CBD oil they had would last.



But they survived and the CBD oil helped their anxiety.



During those eight days in hiding, they recited antiracist mantras and discussed their triggers. That’s why Hanukkah means equity. It was during those dark nights that the Maccabees dedicated themselves to fighting for social justice in Palestine.



In these dark times, I think of that story.

LOL. Simply outstanding. And we're betting if Pollak had actually written that up for Emhoff's social media interns, they would have tweeted it out just like that, no questions asked.

There are hundreds more hilarious replies (again, hence the reason they deleted the tweet). Including those who wondered why there was only one candle lit in his photo op on the fifth day of Hanukkah.

But we thought we'd end instead on someone who knows what he is talking about telling Emhoff and Harris the true meaning of Hanukkah. Here's Dave Rubin:

Fixed it for you…pic.twitter.com/gN591f7lqv — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 12, 2023

Now that is an inspiring story, one that is worth celebrating for generations, for centuries, for millennia.

What a shame that Doug Emhoff -- or apparently anyone else in the White House -- doesn't know it.

