Slap in the Face: Biden White House Snubs Families of US-Israeli Hostages From Menorah Lighting

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on December 12, 2023
AngieArtist

Last night, the Biden White House held an annual menorah lighting to celebrate the Hanukkah holiday. Given the events since Oct. 7 in Israel and the number of Americans who are still being held hostage or missing, this was bound to be a delicate event that would need to be handled carefully and professionally. 

So, naturally, the Biden administration screwed the pooch. And in the worst way possible. 

From Townhall and CNN: 

The families asked to come. What a great way for the administration -- even symbolically -- to show that they stand behind them and care about their missing or captive loved ones. But no. A rejection, and silence when asked to comment. You simply cannot make up the level of incompetence and affrontery to Americans that this administration exhibits at every possible opportunity. 

It's difficult to conclude that it is anything but intentional. 

Biden's latest poll numbers in Michigan are indeed horrible, but that doesn't make this any less deplorable on his part. 

If someone has a better explanation, we'd love to hear it. 

Repugnant is a good word. And accurate. 

We thought it was bad when Biden's policies allowed hotels to kick out veterans going to the Army-Navy game in favor of illegal immigrants, but this is soooooo much worse. 

How dare we expect Biden to live up to the words he said out loud and in public? 

That, of course, is the saddest part of all. NO ONE is surprised at this. It's the level of awful we've come to expect from this administration. But it doesn't make it any easier to hear about that awfulness over and over again. 

Jake Tapper asked for an explanation. Because he is CNN, he will probably get one eventually. And it will almost certainly be as tissue-paper flimsy as we expect it to be. 

***

Tags: BIDEN HOSTAGES ISRAEL

