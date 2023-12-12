Slap in the Face: Biden White House Snubs Families of US-Israeli Hostages From Menorah Lighting

Last night, the Biden White House held an annual menorah lighting to celebrate the Hanukkah holiday. Given the events since Oct. 7 in Israel and the number of Americans who are still being held hostage or missing, this was bound to be a delicate event that would need to be handled carefully and professionally.

So, naturally, the Biden administration screwed the pooch. And in the worst way possible.

From Townhall and CNN:

Families of American Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza asked the White House for an invitation to a Hanukkah celebration.



Joe Biden's White House did not respond to the request. pic.twitter.com/oT7xd7Jqbn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2023

The families asked to come. What a great way for the administration -- even symbolically -- to show that they stand behind them and care about their missing or captive loved ones. But no. A rejection, and silence when asked to comment. You simply cannot make up the level of incompetence and affrontery to Americans that this administration exhibits at every possible opportunity.

It's difficult to conclude that it is anything but intentional.

Wouldn’t want to upset the Hamas caucus https://t.co/ncsEk2Xmmo — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 12, 2023

Biden's latest poll numbers in Michigan are indeed horrible, but that doesn't make this any less deplorable on his part.

Mull this over.



The White House calculated that politically, it would be damaging to invite them.



From here on in, everthing they do is affected by electoral considerations.



I would have loved to be a fly on the wall in that meeting. https://t.co/KJayr2dQ4T — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) December 12, 2023

Families of several hostages asked to attend tonight’s Menorah lighting at the White House.



They were refused invitations.



The Biden Administration doesn’t want to upset its base of Hamas supporters. — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) December 11, 2023

“The Biden Administration doesn’t want to upset its base of Hamas supporters.” AKA The Squad! https://t.co/TkiGzcjbAC — 🎄Kristi🎄 (@TheyCallMeNans) December 11, 2023

If someone has a better explanation, we'd love to hear it.

God, that is horrible - absolutely horrible. Shame on @JoeBiden — MayoMonkey 🐰 (@MayoMonkeyredux) December 11, 2023

No matter how much you despise this regime, it isn’t nearly enough. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) December 12, 2023

How utterly repugnant. — Diogenes Bowl (@BILLYHo45077451) December 11, 2023

Repugnant is a good word. And accurate.

We thought it was bad when Biden's policies allowed hotels to kick out veterans going to the Army-Navy game in favor of illegal immigrants, but this is soooooo much worse.

How dare we expect Biden to live up to the words he said out loud and in public?

WTF is this?



The Biden Presidency is just one long drawn-out national embarrassment. https://t.co/VT8lcHKSt4 — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) December 12, 2023

Is anyone really surprised? https://t.co/IziJrCuFhB — Diane Eggers (@deggers94) December 12, 2023

That, of course, is the saddest part of all. NO ONE is surprised at this. It's the level of awful we've come to expect from this administration. But it doesn't make it any easier to hear about that awfulness over and over again.

Jake Tapper asked for an explanation. Because he is CNN, he will probably get one eventually. And it will almost certainly be as tissue-paper flimsy as we expect it to be.

***