Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on October 04, 2023

The annual Amy-Navy football game is one of the most celebrated American traditions in all of sports. The rivalry began in 1890, and every year, veterans, active military, families of service members, and even non-football fans across the country tune in (or travel) to the game to celebrate the Cadets and Midshipmen squaring off against each other. And that's to say nothing of how much the game means to actual graduates of the service academies. Just ask anyone who attended one of those academies: there is no bigger event for them throughout the year. 

This year, however, the game itself will be marred by the unconscionable actions of the Giri hotel management company: 

A travel agent who handles hotel rooms for military families said at least 70 of his rooms at three hotels were “taken back” by the hotel management company because the state recently contracted to put newly arrived migrants there.

A spokeswoman for a hotel management company that operates the Comfort Inn in Foxboro and several other hotels near Gillette confirmed they are providing housing for “refugees” who recently arrived.

“We are delighted to confirm that we are indeed taking refugees at our hotels,” said Claire Mulholland, VP of Marketing for Giri Hotel Management.

Delighted. She actually said that. While forcing veterans to book hotel rooms at much higher prices (if they can even find one) because of the late cancellations. 

The situation is so bad that the Armed Forces Press has dubbed this year's edition of the Army-Navy game a 'cluster' (we'll let your imagination finish the rest of that thought). 

That has been the Biden administration's policy since he was inaugurated. But this latest slap in the face really is beyond the pale. Why would the hotel management company even do this, though? Well, the answer is as simple as you might have guessed: 

In case anyone was wondering, Giri hotel franchises include Marriott, Hilton, Choice, Wyndham, IHG, and Best Western. Might be time to look at other alternatives for your next trip. 

One Twitter user had an even better suggestion: 

At this point, that might be logistically impossible for this year's game, but future games should never be scheduled in Massachusetts. The Army-Navy game is traditionally held in Philadelphia anyway (even though other cities have hosted it in the past). After 2022, both academies agreed to have the game in other cities before returning to Philadelphia. 

Our destinations over the next five years provide the academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. 
- Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk

Well, it's clear that at least one city doesn't appreciate that tradition. And veterans have long memories. 

We're not taking sides in the game itself (we tried to find an equivalent tweet cheering for Army, honest). 

The side we are on is the side that respects all service members and their families, all veterans, and every dedicated student and athlete at Annapolis and West Point. 

What a pity that the Biden administration, the state of Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey, and Giri Hotels don't share that same respect. 

***

