Jewish Groups Forced to Meet in Private and are STILL Harassed at DNC

This is repeated often, but stop and imagine what the corporate media would be doing if this was happening at the Republican National Convention? What if ANY minority group had to meet under heavy security at the RNC? The Press would be running wild with it. Rachel Maddow would be practically shrieking her head off and Morning Mika would need medical care after all the breathless reporting.

Advertisement

"Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism has got to fall" — protestors showed up at an event hosted by Agudath Israel, an Orthodox Jewish organization, that is meant to highlight the rise of antisemitism & the growing electoral power of religious Jews pic.twitter.com/hfPU8LeQiN — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) August 20, 2024

Very unpopular opinion:

I am NO fan of Trump or his white nationalist supporters but did we see open harassment of Jews like this at the RNC? No.

I'm not saying vote Trump, but American Jews, wake up and expect a hell of a lot more from the Democrats for your vote! Unacceptable: https://t.co/IGAJzBlddq — Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn (@SaraHirschhorn1) August 20, 2024

It's like she ALMOST gets it. For a minute, the realization gets through that Republicans aren't the actual bigots.

This Jew hating goon squad at the #DNC2024CHICAGO searched the Jews out to harass them. Jewish events at the DNC are held in undisclosed locations to protect participants from these brownshirts. To find the Jews, you have to work. These people went Jew hunting. https://t.co/rH9nXCHCQ4 — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) August 20, 2024

Kamala's daughter is probably the one telling the protestors where the secret events are located.

Joe Biden thinks these maniacs "have a point" and Kamala Harris continues to appease them - as they harass and abuse the Jewish community.



A total disgrace. https://t.co/ZZzTva9uCA — RJC (@RJC) August 20, 2024

Oh, they have a point. Their point is to ostracize Jewish people from every part of society and they must be stopped.

Just another example of antisemitism on the far left. Denying the problem exists only makes the problem worse https://t.co/1LG6odYOZU — Jacob Schmeltz 🎗️ (@JacobSchmeltz) August 20, 2024

Democrats can deny it all they want. The truth is in plain sight.

Agudath Israel of America represents Charedi (strictly Orthodox) Jews. Its attitude towards Zionism could be described as ambivalent at best.



"Israel" is not just the name of the country. It's another name for the Jewish people.



Not that these brain-dead losers know or care. https://t.co/m4HbJ8zreV — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) August 20, 2024

It's not about the war in Gaza. It's about hating all Jews.

Nah, no antisemitism here. Just "anti-Zionists" protesting an event by Orthodox Jews denouncing....antisemitism. https://t.co/9nmku1hwZT — Elder of Ziyon 🇮🇱 (@elderofziyon) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

If Kamala wins, these thugs will be our rulers. — Stella Paul (@StellaPaulNY) August 20, 2024

This is why she can't be allowed to win.

They can screech like wild animals all they want!



Fact is: 🇮🇱Israel is getting the job DONE. — NorthBelle🇨🇦CANADIENNE. (@NorthBelle4) August 20, 2024

Notice how they all look like Ella Emhoff🇵🇸. Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/5emvJWfsSp — Drizza77 (@drizza77) August 20, 2024

Birds of a feather flock together.