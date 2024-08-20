Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...
BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist'...
WISHFUL THINKING: Newsweek Says Kamala's Poll Numbers Are Growing, and Will Only Get...
J.D. Vance Says Tim Walz May FINALLY Actually Be in a War Zone...
Weird: Maryland Governor Talks at a Chicago Bar with 'Little Gretch'
Biden-Harris Administration Lost Track of Tens of Thousands of Unaccompanied Minors
Trump/Harris Debate on Fox News 'Doesn't Materialize'
Another 'Right-Wing Conspiracy' Confirmed: Watch DNC Attendee Admit He Wants GOP Replaced...
'They Have a Point': Biden Disgracefully Recognizes Pro-Hamas Protesters Outside of DNC
Save America From Comrade Kamala's Communism (Say THAT Five Times Fast)
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Was Just One of Biden's MANY MANY Lies Last...
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech...
After Staging a Coup and Bumping Him Out of Primetime, Kamala Tells Biden...
Adam Kinzinger Tries Giving GOP Voters 'Permission' to Vote for Kamala and WOW...

Jewish Groups Forced to Meet in Private and are STILL Harassed at DNC

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This is repeated often, but stop and imagine what the corporate media would be doing if this was happening at the Republican National Convention? What if ANY minority group had to meet under heavy security at the RNC? The Press would be running wild with it. Rachel Maddow would be practically shrieking her head off and Morning Mika would need medical care after all the breathless reporting. 

Advertisement

It's like she ALMOST gets it. For a minute, the realization gets through that Republicans aren't the actual bigots.

Recommended

BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist' Michigan City
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Kamala's daughter is probably the one telling the protestors where the secret events are located.

Oh, they have a point. Their point is to ostracize Jewish people from every part of society and they must be stopped.

Democrats can deny it all they want. The truth is in plain sight.

It's not about the war in Gaza. It's about hating all Jews.

Advertisement

This is why she can't be allowed to win.

Birds of a feather flock together.

Tags: DNC JEWISH JEWS JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist' Michigan City
Amy Curtis
Prog Stanford Prof Tries Picking Fight With Megyn Kelly Over Biden's DNC Speech and It Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Weird: Maryland Governor Talks at a Chicago Bar with 'Little Gretch'
Brett T.
WISHFUL THINKING: Newsweek Says Kamala's Poll Numbers Are Growing, and Will Only Get Better
Amy Curtis
J.D. Vance Says Tim Walz May FINALLY Actually Be in a War Zone This Week
justmindy
Adam Kinzinger Tries Giving GOP Voters 'Permission' to Vote for Kamala and WOW Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM: Trump Smacks Down Media and Kamala With Reminder Biden Visited 'White Supremacist' Michigan City Amy Curtis
Advertisement