Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'

There's already been plenty of media slobbering over "America's Dad-in-Chief" Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. USA Today reported that Emhoff "embodies (and redefines) masculinity." Catherine Rampell wrote in the Washington Post that Emhoff's title should be "progressive sex symbol." This was all after the story had broken that, in his first marriage, Emhoff had gotten the nanny pregnant.

The Daily Mail reported on October 2 that progressive sex symbol Emhoff had forcefully slapped an ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough took his turn slobbering over Emhoff and asked him how he deals with the "incredibly crude and lewd suggestions."

Telling word choice:



Second Gentleperson Doug Emhoff calls the allegations that he hit his ex-girlfriend in the face “a distraction.”



That’s not a denial. Doug is a lawyer. His decision to pivot when asked about DV was a deliberate decision.

pic.twitter.com/dMBpkOZqYE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2024

That's called a non-confession confession.



He's a woman beater. https://t.co/l0BXibvnwT — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 11, 2024

Doug didn’t deny because he knows video evidence exists. It’s coming. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 11, 2024

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard a question, couched with more outs, than that partisan abomination of a mouth diarrhea. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) October 11, 2024

The irony of @Morning_Joe conducting the interview is breath taking….. — Major Churchill (@MajorChurchill) October 11, 2024

Interesting strategy, Doug.



You'd think a lawyer would know that "distraction" doesn't mean innocence.



Accountability isn't optional, young man!



But hey, we're just supposed to look past it, right? — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) October 11, 2024

Well, Joe Scarborough didn't want to get slapped... so he didn't press him on it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 12, 2024

A real journalist would have asked a follow up question. “So you don’t deny it?” — Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) October 11, 2024

We're too close to the election to deal with "distractions."

