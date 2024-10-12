VIP
Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 12, 2024

There's already been plenty of media slobbering over "America's Dad-in-Chief" Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. USA Today reported that Emhoff "embodies (and redefines) masculinity." Catherine Rampell wrote in the Washington Post that Emhoff's title should be "progressive sex symbol." This was all after the story had broken that, in his first marriage, Emhoff had gotten the nanny pregnant.

The Daily Mail reported on October 2 that progressive sex symbol Emhoff had forcefully slapped an ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough took his turn slobbering over Emhoff and asked him how he deals with the "incredibly crude and lewd suggestions."

We're too close to the election to deal with "distractions."

