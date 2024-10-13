YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim...
Doug Emhoff Calls Allegations of Domestic Abuse 'a Distraction'
Axios: A Second Donald Trump Term Would Empower Populists to Steamroll Experts
NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden
Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'
Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists
MSNBC: Not All Men Are Listening to Joe Rogan and Being Recruited to...
Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and...
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Cl...
Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to...
Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them...

SOFT ON CRIME: Former Prosecutor Says Kamala Harris Wanted to Prosecute Drug Dealers After THIRD Arrest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kamala Harris is soft on crime, and we all know this. She supports defunding the police -- even donating to groups working towards that goal -- as well as decriminalizing illegal immigration and closing detention centers, and fundraising for BLM rioters' bail after telling them not to stop during a 2020 appearance on Stephen Colbert

So it's really not surprising that Kamala also had a soft spot for drug dealers during her time in San Francisco's DA's office.

WATCH:

Absolutely maddening.

This is former San Francisco prosecutor Jim Hammer, who worked for Kamala, by the way. So he knows. But he's not alone:

Yep.

She really means it this time.

The only time she was 'tough' on crime was when she was illegally keeping people in jail for cheap labor, or hiding evidence that would have exonerated a man on death row.

What a gal.

She sure did destroy San Francisco.

Look at that -- the article about this awful policy.

They have not changed.

Totally weird.

We bet if you fished without a license in San Francisco, Kamala would be tougher on prosecuting them than drug dealers.

The article is worth a read.

She's always been out of her depths.

