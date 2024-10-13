SOFT ON CRIME: Former Prosecutor Says Kamala Harris Wanted to Prosecute Drug Dealers After THIRD Arrest

Kamala Harris is soft on crime, and we all know this. She supports defunding the police -- even donating to groups working towards that goal -- as well as decriminalizing illegal immigration and closing detention centers, and fundraising for BLM rioters' bail after telling them not to stop during a 2020 appearance on Stephen Colbert.

So it's really not surprising that Kamala also had a soft spot for drug dealers during her time in San Francisco's DA's office.

WATCH:

Unsurfaced video shows a former San Francisco prosecutor RIPPING Kamala Harris and her plan to "not prosecute drug dealers until their third arrest." pic.twitter.com/efPxOOLjj7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

This is former San Francisco prosecutor Jim Hammer, who worked for Kamala, by the way. So he knows. But he's not alone:

Yep.

After a lifetime of being soft on gangs we're told that IF we elect her president she'll get tough. Give me a break! — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) October 12, 2024

She really means it this time.

Yeah…Kamala is really tough on crime. 🤡



She is a lawless, brainless DEI idiot. — 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (@RedPillReport) October 12, 2024

The only time she was 'tough' on crime was when she was illegally keeping people in jail for cheap labor, or hiding evidence that would have exonerated a man on death row.

What a gal.

This woman is a dangerous leftist who destroyed San Francisco. — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) October 12, 2024

She sure did destroy San Francisco.

Look at that -- the article about this awful policy.

The mindset behind Kamala's policy of not prosecuting drug dealers until their third arrest is what turned San Francisco into the overdose capital of the world.



Remember: her values haven't changed. — Brian K Basinger (@Brian__Basinger) October 13, 2024

They have not changed.

Weird that the media which discovered the beach house flag-flying habits of a Supreme Court justice's wife, somehow missed all of these past scandals and disqualifying positions involving Kamala. https://t.co/HMrCsNwbe2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 12, 2024

Totally weird.

"I believe in catch and release for trout, not drug dealers"



Harris is, and has always been, a disaster. https://t.co/MVqh2VVoDs — Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) October 13, 2024

We bet if you fished without a license in San Francisco, Kamala would be tougher on prosecuting them than drug dealers.

This is former SF homicide prosecutor Jim Hammer, who briefly worked under Harris and was very crtical of her handling of drug and murder cases. Wrote about it a bit here: https://t.co/eVhdgbM3Mv https://t.co/r9nodXUIZe — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 12, 2024

The article is worth a read.

He is a perfect example of her contemporaries in prosecutors’ offices after she was elected. Industrial strength stupid ideas that she floated which the rest of us just shook are heads at. She was clueless about the waters she was swimming in. https://t.co/rwIUl6HTWO — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 12, 2024

She's always been out of her depths.