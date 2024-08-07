Well, Looky Here: Kamala Harris Donated to Defund the Police Group As Recently As LAST YEAR

Walz: There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech With Disinformation or Hate Speech
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Well look at what we have here. Back on July 26, the media said Trump 'falsely' accused Kamala Harris of donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund -- something she's still promoting on her X page -- and now we have proof that she donated to a group that backed defunding the police in DC.

Advertisement

More from The Washington Examiner:

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff cut checks to a progressive legal group that pushed to defund the police and make Washington, D.C., a permanent “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants, documents show.

Legal Aid DC, a nonprofit organization in the district that works on housing law and represents low-income clients in other areas, received a $1,000 donation from Harris and Emhoff in 2023, according to a copy of their joint tax return. In 2021, the couple also directed $1,000 to Legal Aid DC, a Washington Examiner review of financial disclosures found.

This is who she is and what she supports.

We'll find out in November, we guess.

We're not surprised, either.

Very shameful.

'Evolved.'

Nope, not a thing.

Riiiight.

No more years.

And we should believe them.

It appears to be true.

