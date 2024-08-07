Well, Looky Here: Kamala Harris Donated to Defund the Police Group As Recently As LAST YEAR

Well look at what we have here. Back on July 26, the media said Trump 'falsely' accused Kamala Harris of donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund -- something she's still promoting on her X page -- and now we have proof that she donated to a group that backed defunding the police in DC.
🚨 Kamala Harris donated LAST YEAR to defund police group backing DC ‘sanctuary city’ law https://t.co/inT5HV1Zgx— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2024
More from The Washington Examiner:
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff cut checks to a progressive legal group that pushed to defund the police and make Washington, D.C., a permanent “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants, documents show.
Legal Aid DC, a nonprofit organization in the district that works on housing law and represents low-income clients in other areas, received a $1,000 donation from Harris and Emhoff in 2023, according to a copy of their joint tax return. In 2021, the couple also directed $1,000 to Legal Aid DC, a Washington Examiner review of financial disclosures found.
This is who she is and what she supports.
Radical Kamala Harris defunded the police ...and— Tweet of the Day™ /^v^\ (@Instabuydeals) August 7, 2024
remember this what the cops got in return.
Is this acceptable for voters ? pic.twitter.com/f9LLpuAThN
We'll find out in November, we guess.
Color me not surprised— Witty Nerd (@m4demelaugh) August 7, 2024
We're not surprised, either.
We don’t cut checks to defund our law enforcement— 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@1day1chance) August 7, 2024
They put their lives at risk to protect us.
It’s just shameful #BackTheBlue
Very shameful.
But shes’s eVoLvEd in two weeks!😂— Drew (@DrewLgb3000) August 7, 2024
'Evolved.'
Supporting Pro-Hamas groups while defunding Police while taking away your guns. Nothing wrong with all that, right?— Prosto Tak (@EtoYa69434) August 7, 2024
Nope, not a thing.
I thought she was for “law & order”? 😳 https://t.co/fAUP8fTBJz— A Maligator Mom 🐾🌹🇺🇸 (@ClearlyK9Mona) August 7, 2024
Riiiight.
#NoMoreYears https://t.co/au4BGoL6mY— MetaMod (@meta_mod) August 7, 2024
No more years.
They tell us who they are, this is what they want. https://t.co/TFAU9174VQ— Kathy Frisby (@kathy_frisby) August 7, 2024
And we should believe them.
Disqualifying if true https://t.co/VnJRb7dwXn— Popeye (@jeffscott845) August 7, 2024
It appears to be true.
