History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN Bail Fund

You do not despise the media enough. You really don't.

Not only do they lie about Harris' work as border czar and her very Leftist record as senator (going so far as to scrub web pages in that last one), they're attacking anyone who points out any facts about what she says, does, and the causes she supports.

She's been a vocal supporter of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail fund that has set violent criminals awaiting trial free.

Free to commit more violent crime.

WCCO -- the CBS affiliate in Minnesota -- says pointing out the fact Kamala advocated (and, let's face it, likely donated) to the Minnesota Freedom Fund is a 'false accusation.'

Trump falsely accuses Harris of donating to Minnesota Freedom Fund, bailing out "dangerous criminals" https://t.co/5yrcEmZB8c — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) July 25, 2024

They write:

Former President Donald Trump is using a 2022 Minnesota murder case to attack Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump claims Harris helped raise millions and personally donated to a fund that got extra support to bail out protestors in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. "One of the dangerous criminals Kamala helped bail out of jail was Shawn Michael Tillman," Trump said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. "You know that name. A repeat offender who, with Harris's help, was set free. He then went on to murder a man on a train platform in St. Paul, Minnesota, shooting him in cold blood six times, lying on the ground." While parts of Trump's statement are true — Shawn Michael Tillman did murder a man in St. Paul after being released from jail — other parts of the former president's statement are misleading.

It's adorable for them to claim anything is misleading. As they mislead us about Kamala's work on the border, her liberal track record, etc.

Also -- after months of telling us videos of Biden struggling were 'cheap fakes' and lying about the president's congnitive health -- they have no right to say anything is misleading.

Take all the seats, hacks.

Here I’ll do your job for you https://t.co/pGaTLbkjVX — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 26, 2024

Look how easy that was.

They think we're stupid.

Respond accordingly.

I don’t know if y’all are just Lazy or Liars, but the Post is literally still up on her Account. https://t.co/B54mSAx3m4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 26, 2024

Liars. They're nothing but liars.

You know we can actually see what she tweeted, right? pic.twitter.com/OIu5svv7Xg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 26, 2024

Don't believe your eyes and ears. Only believe the media. They'll never mislead you.

I’m actually really disturbed to see a local legacy media outlet boldly lie like this to the public. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2024

And it hasn't even been a week. She's not even officially the nominee yet.

They're lying this much about her now? We ain't seen nothing yet.

Falsely? She literally bragged about it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 26, 2024

Trump could say the sky was blue, and the media would say it was false.

This might be the most blatant lie I’ve ever seen.



Esme, the author of this article, was literally at our press conference in 2022 on the light rail platform where a man was murdered by a criminal the Minnesota Freedom Fund had bailed out a short time before.



She then aired… https://t.co/hGinFk7DK0 pic.twitter.com/WSHurmPGBy — Nick Majerus (@njmajerus) July 26, 2024

This 'journalist' was at the presser.

And still lied.

You clowns literally asked her about it pic.twitter.com/KIBR8uMSFb https://t.co/IQ5SOU6XNx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2024

Clowns and we're all living in the three-ring circus.

They're trying to bury this one now too — but it's literally still on her Twitter account https://t.co/j88pRxmNU7 pic.twitter.com/tHjqIVKFqw — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 26, 2024

We can look it up.

If only the media did their jobs.

The media is once again trying to rewrite history for Kamala Harris.



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏: pic.twitter.com/SMh7Fcunv5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 26, 2024

Don't let them.