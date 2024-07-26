Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It...
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN Bail Fund

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

You do not despise the media enough. You really don't.

Not only do they lie about Harris' work as border czar and her very Leftist record as senator (going so far as to scrub web pages in that last one), they're attacking anyone who points out any facts about what she says, does, and the causes she supports.

She's been a vocal supporter of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail fund that has set violent criminals awaiting trial free.

Free to commit more violent crime.

WCCO -- the CBS affiliate in Minnesota -- says pointing out the fact Kamala advocated (and, let's face it, likely donated) to the Minnesota Freedom Fund is a 'false accusation.'

They write:

Former President Donald Trump is using a 2022 Minnesota murder case to attack Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump claims Harris helped raise millions and personally donated to a fund that got extra support to bail out protestors in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

"One of the dangerous criminals Kamala helped bail out of jail was Shawn Michael Tillman," Trump said at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. "You know that name. A repeat offender who, with Harris's help, was set free. He then went on to murder a man on a train platform in St. Paul, Minnesota, shooting him in cold blood six times, lying on the ground."

While parts of Trump's statement are true — Shawn Michael Tillman did murder a man in St. Paul after being released from jail — other parts of the former president's statement are misleading.

It's adorable for them to claim anything is misleading. As they mislead us about Kamala's work on the border, her liberal track record, etc.

Also -- after months of telling us videos of Biden struggling were 'cheap fakes' and lying about the president's congnitive health -- they have no right to say anything is misleading.

Take all the seats, hacks.

Look how easy that was.

They think we're stupid.

Respond accordingly.

Liars. They're nothing but liars.

Don't believe your eyes and ears. Only believe the media. They'll never mislead you.

And it hasn't even been a week. She's not even officially the nominee yet.

They're lying this much about her now? We ain't seen nothing yet.

Trump could say the sky was blue, and the media would say it was false.

This 'journalist' was at the presser.

And still lied.

Clowns and we're all living in the three-ring circus.

We can look it up.

If only the media did their jobs.

Don't let them.

Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM DONALD TRUMP FUNDRAISER KAMALA HARRIS MINNEAPOLIS

