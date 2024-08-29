Another Day, Another Flip-Flop: Kamala's Changed Her Tune on Immigration (So Says Campaign Staff)

Tonight, Kamala Harris' sit down interview with CNN's Dana Bash (featuring Tim Walz) will air. We wonder if CNN will ask her about all the policy position flip-flops she's had since being crowned the Democratic Party nominee, cause that's a long list.

Here's another one, and it's lengthy:

NEW: The Harris campaign confirms to @FoxNews that Harris has reversed several of her prior positions on immigration, including decriminalizing illegal crossings, a pledge to close ICE detention centers, and the idea that ICE should be abolished or “started from scratch”.



Re:… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 29, 2024

The entire post reads:

Re: decriminalizing illegal crossings: A Harris campaign official tells FOX VP Harris’ position is that “unauthorized border crossings are illegal.” Re: Abolishing or starting ICE from scratch: A Harris campaign official tells FOX her position aligns with the Biden administration’s and what’s in the bipartisan border bill, including increased funding for ICE & border security. Re: Closing ICE detention centers: A Harris campaign official tells FOX Harris’ position is the same as the Biden admin’s, which is: “…continuing to ensure sufficient resources to enforce our laws and prioritize detention and removal for individuals who pose threats to public safety and national security, as well as ensure compliance with immigration proceedings and decisions, including removal.” The Harris campaign tells FOX Harris’ positions changed as a result of her time in the White House as Vice President. Harris campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg tells FOX: “While Donald Trump is wedded to the extreme ideas in his Project 2025 agenda, Vice President Harris believes real leadership means bringing all sides together to build consensus. It is that approach that made it possible for the Biden-Harris administration to achieve bipartisan breakthroughs on everything from infrastructure to gun violence prevention. As President, she will take that same pragmatic approach, focusing on common-sense solutions for the sake of progress." Harris campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz also provided FOX the following statement regarding immigration policy: “The only ‘plan’ Donald Trump has to secure our border is ripping mothers from their children and a few xenophobic placards at the Republican National Convention. He tanked the bipartisan border security deal because for Donald Trump, this has never been about solutions just running on a problem. Like everything with Donald Trump, it’s never been about helping the country, it's only about helping himself. There’s only one candidate in this race who will fight for bipartisan solutions to strengthen border security, and that’s Vice President Harris."

So basically she's done a complete 180 on every position she held up until five minutes ago. And -- once again -- this all comes from staffers and not Kamala herself.

Here's the Trump campaign's response:

More lies from anonymous campaign staffers.



Kamala is ON TAPE spanning a decade spewing her dangerously liberal positions on every one of these issues.



She’s not changing — she’s just lying. https://t.co/Qp9zmmRjPI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

She is lying.

Kamala Harris is a fraud on immigration and border security.



She will pose as a conservative until right after the election.



She might agree with "funding" for ICE and Border Patrol, but what does she want them doing? My hunch tells me she wants them being glorified social… — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 29, 2024

Every position she says she holds now comes from campaign staff.

There's zero reason to believe she won't enact her radical policies if she's elected.

She cannot be elected.

So Harris is admitting that she's full of 💩

Did I get that right? — 🇺🇸🌸Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸🇺🇸 (@pink_lady56) August 29, 2024

Yes you did.

Let her say it, then. Until she does, this means squat. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) August 29, 2024

Bingo.

Nobody believes the unnamed campaign officials, you shouldn't either.



Until she stands up and says on the record these things, it's not true. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) August 29, 2024

Exactly.

She's doing this so she can say she never changed her positions and that her staff didn't speak for her.

She’s posing as a conservative until Nov 5th. — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) August 29, 2024

Exactly.

Don't fall for it.

Nobody believes this garbage. She is saying this to get votes but if she is elected she will decriminalize illegal immigration and disband ICE. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 29, 2024

And we bet she'd do it Day One.

Until she says it on camera, in a live unscripted interview, and explains what caused her to flip flop on her previous positions, Americans should be skeptical of unnamed staffers releasing statements anonymously.



She's still the same San Francisco liberal that she was in 2019. https://t.co/YIRIChtXSn — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) August 29, 2024

She is.

This is just getting absurd. She’s basically pretending to adopt a Republican platform without once herself taking these positions publicly or answering questions about them so she can pretend to hold both positions at the same time. https://t.co/OwMIXUdB25 — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 29, 2024

She and her handlers know she's lying about her new view on policy.

They're hoping to pull a fast on on voters.

Until she explains it herself, Kamala Harris hasn't reversed positions on anything. https://t.co/t9cU3PAhMM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 29, 2024

And this is how the GOP should operate and how they should attack her.