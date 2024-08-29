Another Day, Another Flip-Flop: Kamala's Changed Her Tune on Immigration (So Says Campaign Staff)

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file

Tonight, Kamala Harris' sit down interview with CNN's Dana Bash (featuring Tim Walz) will air. We wonder if CNN will ask her about all the policy position flip-flops she's had since being crowned the Democratic Party nominee, cause that's a long list.

Here's another one, and it's lengthy:

The entire post reads:

Re: decriminalizing illegal crossings: A Harris campaign official tells FOX VP Harris’ position is that “unauthorized border crossings are illegal.”

Re: Abolishing or starting ICE from scratch:

A Harris campaign official tells FOX her position aligns with the Biden administration’s and what’s in the bipartisan border bill, including increased funding for ICE & border security.

Re: Closing ICE detention centers: A Harris campaign official tells FOX Harris’ position is the same as the Biden admin’s, which is: 

“…continuing to ensure sufficient resources to enforce our laws and prioritize detention and removal for individuals who pose threats to public safety and national security, as well as ensure compliance with immigration proceedings and decisions, including removal.”

The Harris campaign tells FOX Harris’  positions changed as a result of her time in the White House as Vice President. 

Harris campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg tells FOX: 

“While Donald Trump is wedded to the extreme ideas in his Project 2025 agenda, Vice President Harris believes real leadership means bringing all sides together to build consensus. It is that approach that made it possible for the Biden-Harris administration to achieve bipartisan breakthroughs on everything from infrastructure to gun violence prevention. As President, she will take that same pragmatic approach, focusing on common-sense solutions for the sake of progress."

Harris campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz also provided FOX the following statement regarding immigration policy:

“The only ‘plan’ Donald Trump has to secure our border is ripping mothers from their children and a few xenophobic placards at the Republican National Convention. He tanked the bipartisan border security deal because for Donald Trump, this has never been about solutions just running on a problem. Like everything with Donald Trump, it’s never been about helping the country, it's only about helping himself. There’s only one candidate in this race who will fight for bipartisan solutions to strengthen border security, and that’s Vice President Harris."

So basically she's done a complete 180 on every position she held up until five minutes ago. And -- once again -- this all comes from staffers and not Kamala herself.

Here's the Trump campaign's response:

She is lying.

Every position she says she holds now comes from campaign staff.

There's zero reason to believe she won't enact her radical policies if she's elected.

She cannot be elected.

Yes you did.

Bingo.

Exactly.

She's doing this so she can say she never changed her positions and that her staff didn't speak for her.

Exactly.

Don't fall for it.

And we bet she'd do it Day One.

She is. 

She and her handlers know she's lying about her new view on policy.

They're hoping to pull a fast on on voters.

And this is how the GOP should operate and how they should attack her.

