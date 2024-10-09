FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning Down Cities

Kamala Harris was on Stephen Colbert's show this week, drinking a beer and trying to give her a mulligan for her disastrous answer to the question 'What would you do differently than Biden?' from her earlier appearance on 'The View.'

But a keen X user remembered Kamala's appearance on Colbert from four years ago.

Watch:

I know the Kamala was just on Stephen Colbert’s show, but I prefer her appearance on his show in August 2020 when she encouraged the BLM rioters not to stop. pic.twitter.com/oe1jMnk2BQ — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) October 9, 2024

Yeah, that appearance is much more interesting. Because it shows us exactly who Kamala is and what she supports: BLM riots.

She bailed them out too... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 9, 2024

She sure did.

The people she wanted bailed out caused this! 3rd Precinct, Minneapolis 5/30/2020pic.twitter.com/3qXPLiW5rO — ❌(((Douglas B.))) 🇺🇸 (@dbrin62) October 9, 2024

And as we told you about here, Minneapolis hasn't recovered from this or Tim Walz's terrible governance.

People, this is the real Kamala…spreading hate not joy. — eva h hill (@evahhill) October 9, 2024

It sure is the real Kamala.

Democrats have a short memory. They forgot this ever happened. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) October 9, 2024

Conveniently.

Meanwhile Trump told everyone at J6 to stay peaceful, then to go home. And he's the one who gets demonized 🙄 — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) October 9, 2024

Because it's (D)ifferent when Kamala does it.

WOW... to tell BLM to continue destructions in 2020? — Patrick H. Clifford (@CliffordIND) October 9, 2024

She encouraged it. The destruction of cities, of small businesses and the spreading of race-based violence.

Because of the (D) after her name.

She said rioters, looters, arsonists SHOULD NOT STOP.



This is worse than ANYTHING Trump has ever said. https://t.co/pwcC7Do74f — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 9, 2024

It sure is.

The true character of @KamalaHarris has not been obfuscated. She's told us "her values remain the same". Tell her Nov 5th, we don't share the same values. https://t.co/t87iYkYr9K — Randy Cooper 🇺🇸 (@randycooper) October 9, 2024

Her values have not changed -- her words.

And because that's true, she's unfit to be the president.