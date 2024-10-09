WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning Down Cities

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Kamala Harris was on Stephen Colbert's show this week, drinking a beer and trying to give her a mulligan for her disastrous answer to the question 'What would you do differently than Biden?' from her earlier appearance on 'The View.'

Advertisement

But a keen X user remembered Kamala's appearance on Colbert from four years ago.

Watch:

Yeah, that appearance is much more interesting. Because it shows us exactly who Kamala is and what she supports: BLM riots.

She sure did.

And as we told you about here, Minneapolis hasn't recovered from this or Tim Walz's terrible governance.

It sure is the real Kamala.

Conveniently.

Because it's (D)ifferent when Kamala does it.

She encouraged it. The destruction of cities, of small businesses and the spreading of race-based violence.

Because of the (D) after her name.

It sure is.

Her values have not changed -- her words.

And because that's true, she's unfit to be the president.

