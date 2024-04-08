Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever Leave

Just when we think California couldn't get any more bars-in-the-window insane than it already has, along comes San Francisco to say, 'Hold our poop map.'

In a state that has basically legalized shoplifting and looting, many businesses, including grocery stores, have been forced to shutter their doors. For large chains like Target or Whole Foods -- which have closed several stores in the past year due to the rampant crime -- this is simply a loss on the balance sheet. They will move on and find another location. But for local, small businesses, it is the end of a livelihood, the end of a dream.

Not to worry, though. In the wake of hundreds of business closures in the past couple of years, San Francisco is poised to take swift action ... against the grocery stores.

Wut?

After driving grocery stores out of business with leftist crime-coddling policies, Democrats now want to sue the bereft owners whose lives they've destroyed. https://t.co/u1pDvyb8Lr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 8, 2024

Thanks to Twitchy friend James Woods for sharing this news from Fox Business. It is every bit as bad as Woods describes it, and then some.

A San Francisco lawmaker introduced a proposal that would require grocery stores in the city to provide six months of notice before closing a store and to explore a replacement supermarket at the vacated location.



Preston's proposal would require grocery store owners to provide six months written notice to the Board of Supervisors as well as the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD). The store would also be required to post notices at all entries and exits as a means of informing customers and the general public.

Dean Preston. Because OF COURSE, it is Dean Preston. This is the same 'democratic socialist' who wants to take away guns from security guards trying to prevent crime.

The bill does provide some exceptions for businesses that have to close for natural disasters, emergencies, or 'unforeseen circumstances.' (That probably doesn't include rampant looting though, because San Francisco law means that everyone can foresee the crime that comes from that.)

Under the legislation, any person affected by a grocery store's failure to comply with the requirements could initiate legal proceedings for damages, injunctive relief, declaratory relief, or a writ of mandate to remedy the violation.

Oh, even better. Now the same people who shoplifted from grocery stores at will -- with no fear of consequence -- can sue those businesses if they refuse to operate under such lawless conditions.

Talk about adding insult to injury.

🎶🎶You can check-out any time you like,

But you can never leave! " 🎶🎶 — Donna (@dmf0228) April 8, 2024

We're glad we're not the only ones who thought of 'Hotel California' here. This is bonkers.

Sue them for what? Not wanting to get robbed? — Aaron John Kainz (@KainzAaron) April 8, 2024

If you own a business, you are obviously an 'oppressor' to people like Preston. So no, you don't have any rights. Anything he wants to do to you is justified in his warped mind.

It's like watching Atlas Shrugged in real time. — Tim Notestein (@TimNotestein) April 8, 2024

There's this institution where people are forced to work for you and they can't leave even if they want to and if they try to leave they will be stopped and punished until they don't ever try again. It's on the tip of my tongue.... #uspoli https://t.co/SqaNDkMgkd — Alan Poirier (@alan_poirier) April 8, 2024

We could have sworn that institution was outlawed in the United States with the 13th Amendment.

California being California.



And people wonder why insurance companies are just flat out refusing to give home insurance in California anymore.



Soon they will do the same for cars. https://t.co/2SG8Px37PP — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 8, 2024

We're no fan of insurance companies, that's for sure. But honestly, who can blame them for not wanting to insure anything in California or San Francisco?

I was only half serious when I suggested, tongue in cheek style, that California would pass laws to prevent stores from leaving.

Well they are actually going that route. California is nuts. https://t.co/yaeSUNzEGc — GunTreasure (@GunTreasure) April 8, 2024

As scary as what San Francisco wants to do, are you ready for the really terrifying part? Just wait until states like California start imposing massive 'exit taxes' for PEOPLE who have had enough and don't want to live in their dystopian nightmares anymore.

If you don't think those are coming ... think again.

Ordinarily, commonsense would say these lawsuits will go nowhere, but consider that unless non-corrupt judges throw them out, they will be tried in California before jurors who are the same people who drove them out of business. https://t.co/sIPv5YtirI — Omer Causey (@Omer_Causey) April 8, 2024

Common sense and California should never be used in the same sentence.

6 months’ notification?? Why? So the thieves can clear out the fixtures, too? This is insane. Smdh 😒 https://t.co/ldmCt6Wi4s — AroundTown (@Bikerboots) April 8, 2024

Don't forget to loot the copper wiring.

this is actually perfectly logical



if you decriminalize shoplifting, you must criminalize store closure https://t.co/PGU5hckNrr — Aryeh Kontorovich (@aryehazan) April 8, 2024

The pain is the point. John Carpenter should bring Snake Plissken out of retirement for 'Escape from San Francisco: Shopowner Edition.'

Without any sense of irony, those calling conservatives "fascists" demand a completely fascistic approach to gov't control of businesses.



This is as ridiculous as suing a business for not being open after the business has been burned to the ground by ANTIFA (anti 1A) or BLM. — Jamaal_The_Patriot (@Jamaal_D_White) April 8, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

Communist / Marxists always blame their victims for the results of their destructive policies... — Logicon (@logicsblade) April 8, 2024

It reminds us of the corporate media that keeps trying to tell Americans that it's OUR fault that we don't appreciate how great a President Joe Biden is.

We just need to lower our expectations some more. Come on, man.

Who could have ever seen this coming?https://t.co/sznFY4axka — mark (@rhapsodyboard) April 8, 2024

Very good call, friend.

"That's it! I am so done! I'm voting for different democrats, next time!" — Ken Pomarco (@KenPomarco) April 8, 2024

HA. True enough. We want to feel sympathy for the people living in San Francisco, but it's difficult when they keep voting for politicians who hate them.

Time to say, 'Maybe they'll learn THIS time' again ... for the eleventy-billionth time.

Aside from climate, why in the world would anyone open a business in Commiefornia — Patriot Ordnance (@TeaPtyTerrorist) April 8, 2024

Hang on, we're thinking ...

... Nope. We got nothin'.

There are plenty of cities and states with great weather. It's time for sensible people in San Francisco and California to get the hell out.

While it's still legal.

***

