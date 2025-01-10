Judge in Trump Case Pretty Much Admits What the Lawfare Was All About (But Voters Didn't Cooperate)

Tyrannical Little Commissar: Rep. Dan Goldman Says First Amendment Doesn't Allow Free Spee...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier today, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge, meaning there will be no prison time, no probation or any other conditions.

Over the last few years, many Democrats and media types have said the quiet part out loud: This was an attempt to keep Donald Trump from running for president and/or to convince enough voters he should be disqualified because of all the lawfare against him.

Even Judge Merchan, in his own way, admitted the effort from the Left was intended to keep Trump from ever getting close to winning another term but voters failed the Democrats. Listen:

No, judge, the voters didn't choose to protect Trump but rather let the Left know what they thought of their banana republic-style prosecutions.

If people like Alvin Bragg, Judge Merchan, Jack Smith and the rest want to know at least part of the reason Trump won all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

Andrew McCarthy on the Clay and Buck Show today put all this in its proper perspective:

Most American voters told the Democrats where to stick their lawfare, and again it backfired on the Left.

