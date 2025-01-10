Judge in Trump Case Pretty Much Admits What the Lawfare Was All About (But Voters Didn't Cooperate)

As we told you earlier today, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Donald Trump to unconditional discharge, meaning there will be no prison time, no probation or any other conditions.

Over the last few years, many Democrats and media types have said the quiet part out loud: This was an attempt to keep Donald Trump from running for president and/or to convince enough voters he should be disqualified because of all the lawfare against him.

Even Judge Merchan, in his own way, admitted the effort from the Left was intended to keep Trump from ever getting close to winning another term but voters failed the Democrats. Listen:

New York Judge Merchan: It was the citizens of our nation that chose to protect Trump pic.twitter.com/Cd1KC28Xvp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2025

No, judge, the voters didn't choose to protect Trump but rather let the Left know what they thought of their banana republic-style prosecutions.

The citizens of our nation chose to not allow the legal system to act like communists*** https://t.co/LQCAwbUPcN — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) January 10, 2025

If people like Alvin Bragg, Judge Merchan, Jack Smith and the rest want to know at least part of the reason Trump won all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

The funny thing is, this case is the reason that Trump won in a landslide. Democrats still haven’t figured it out, but Alvin Bragg was the ultimate cure for TDS. — Rahul Sood 🏴‍☠️ (@rahulsood) January 10, 2025

Andrew McCarthy on the Clay and Buck Show today put all this in its proper perspective:

.@AndrewCMcCarthy to @ClayTravis and @BuckSexton: "I think it worked out very well for Trump, because in the public mind, lawfare is this very abusive use of the criminal proceedings to create a case, unabashedly partisan as it was." pic.twitter.com/WTMOoTVql2 — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) January 10, 2025

Most American voters told the Democrats where to stick their lawfare, and again it backfired on the Left.