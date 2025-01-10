Criminal Negligence: Actor Zachary Levi Pulls NO PUNCHES Criticizing Newsom Over LA Wildfi...
HYPOCRITE: Bernie Sanders Gets TORCHED With One Image After Clamoring for More Climate Change Legislation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Earlier we told you the AP wanted us to know 2024 was the hottest year EVER. Even though they told us 2023 was the hottest year ever last January

It's all a big, steaming pile of B.S. but it gives the Left their talking points for the next month.

Guy who hasn't worked a day in his life but somehow owns three houses and fancy cars has thoughts.

The only one politicizing this issue here is you, Commie.

We will listen to Bernie when he gives up his cars and your houses. That'll never happen. Cause he's (D)ifferent.

But don't worry, X users nuked Bernie from orbit with one image:

A guy who takes a private jet can take all the seats.

See, that would make sense.

So of course the environmental Left won't do that.

He'll never answer those questions

This is also a sign of climate change.

Because reasons.

All of it.

That's the answer.

Bernie will never admit it, though.

It definitely is.

But Bernie is important, and your neighborhood is not.

In his mind, anyway.

Well, look at that.

'Whatever we say it is' -- climate commies.

THIS.

And one more time, for good measure:

We're gonna leave this image right here.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE FOSSIL FUELS GLOBAL WARMING

