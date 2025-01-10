HYPOCRITE: Bernie Sanders Gets TORCHED With One Image After Clamoring for More Climate Change Legislation

Earlier we told you the AP wanted us to know 2024 was the hottest year EVER. Even though they told us 2023 was the hottest year ever last January.

It's all a big, steaming pile of B.S. but it gives the Left their talking points for the next month.

2024 was the warmest year on record.



The last 10 years have been the 10 warmest on record.



We have seen unprecedented wildfires in California and Canada; unprecedented flooding in China; unprecedented drought in Brazil, Africa and elsewhere; unprecedented heat waves in Europe. https://t.co/7ET5hEXIiV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 10, 2025

Guy who hasn't worked a day in his life but somehow owns three houses and fancy cars has thoughts.

Politicizing this issue is extraordinarily irresponsible.



To think that climate change is a “hoax” is insane.



Let’s be clear — Trump is in opposition to 97% of the scientific community who agree that climate change is real and that it is caused by human activity. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 10, 2025

The only one politicizing this issue here is you, Commie.

We can discuss how urban and rural areas can best respond to climate change and mitigate damage, but this existential crisis will only get worse in the U.S. and globally unless we break our addiction to fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 10, 2025

We will listen to Bernie when he gives up his cars and your houses. That'll never happen. Cause he's (D)ifferent.

But don't worry, X users nuked Bernie from orbit with one image:

A guy who takes a private jet can take all the seats.

Let's pretend you're right about the science (you aren't.)



Wouldn't that be a reason to spend more energy making sure fire hydrants functioned, clearing dry brush (which acts like kindling for fires), and hiring firefighters?



All things you and your enviro allies blocked? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 10, 2025

See, that would make sense.

So of course the environmental Left won't do that.

Okay. If that is true Bernie, why didn't they build dams and reservoirs to capture the record rainfall in 2023? If they knew it was warm and dry in 2024, why didn't they clear they dry brush? Why cut LAFD's budget when you know climate change leaves you vulnerable to fire? — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) January 10, 2025

He'll never answer those questions

Meanwhile, today in Texas… my mini Husky playing in the snow for the first time. pic.twitter.com/gqSKXDhbOC — Whit (@Whitney1869) January 10, 2025

This is also a sign of climate change.

Because reasons.

How much of my money and my freedom is required for you to control the weather, Bernie? No one seems to be able to answer that for me. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 10, 2025

All of it.

That's the answer.

Bernie will never admit it, though.

Then it’s probably time that you learn to mitigate global warming versus b**ching about it while taking private jets and owning three homes. Your carbon footprint is probably larger than my entire neighborhoods. — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 10, 2025

It definitely is.

But Bernie is important, and your neighborhood is not.

In his mind, anyway.

Well, look at that.

"Again, I am asking you to define weather and climate." https://t.co/6bx0PCl9ae — United Captured States of America (@ManyFacedAnarch) January 10, 2025

'Whatever we say it is' -- climate commies.

This sounds a lot less dire when you realize that we only have credible climatic records for the past century, if that. https://t.co/u7IE8ouvuC — Mike Coté 🎄🎅🎄🎅 (@ratlpolicy) January 10, 2025

THIS.

And one more time, for good measure:

We're gonna leave this image right here.