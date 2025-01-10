STOP: Former U.K. MP Thinks Yelling 'Climate Change' Loud Enough Will Excuse CA's...
Criminal Negligence: Actor Zachary Levi Pulls NO PUNCHES Criticizing Newsom Over LA Wildfire Response

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 10, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Jimmy Stewart will always and forever sit at the top of this writer's celebrity crush list, but Zachary Levi is definitely a solid second place. The 'Chuck' and 'Tangled' star has become an outspoken Hollywood conservative, a rarity once on par with yellow cardinals, but one that's becoming more frequent.

Los Angeles has burned for three days while Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass act like Keystone Cops (except really not funny).

Levi went on Fox News to hold Newsom and Bass accountable for their failures in not only managing the fire but working on mitigating the risk before flames broke out.

WATCH:

Levi is correct.

If a private business mismanaged things so badly it caused billions of dollars in damage, the CEOs and employees would be held criminally liable. Why do politicians get a pass?

One of this writer's favorite animated films.

(Levi can sing, too!)

People have to make it stop.

The Democrats have a supermajority.

So do we.

There is nothing -- no DEI initiative, no tiny fish -- the Democrats won't put you and your loved ones in harm's way to defend and support.

You literally rank lower than fish in their eyes.

All this disaster. For a fish.

Yes he is.

Somehow, we know that if this was a Republican-run state, there would be criminal charges.

But this is (D)ifferent.

Because reasons.

