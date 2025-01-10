Criminal Negligence: Actor Zachary Levi Pulls NO PUNCHES Criticizing Newsom Over LA Wildfire Response

Jimmy Stewart will always and forever sit at the top of this writer's celebrity crush list, but Zachary Levi is definitely a solid second place. The 'Chuck' and 'Tangled' star has become an outspoken Hollywood conservative, a rarity once on par with yellow cardinals, but one that's becoming more frequent.

Los Angeles has burned for three days while Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass act like Keystone Cops (except really not funny).

Levi went on Fox News to hold Newsom and Bass accountable for their failures in not only managing the fire but working on mitigating the risk before flames broke out.

WATCH:

Actor @ZacharyLevi lays out a compelling case for holding Democrat politicians accountable for criminal negligence with these fires.



He also sounds like a man who should run for office because he’d be 1000x better than what they have now in California. pic.twitter.com/v6RAGOPHT6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 9, 2025

Levi is correct.

If a private business mismanaged things so badly it caused billions of dollars in damage, the CEOs and employees would be held criminally liable. Why do politicians get a pass?

I have a long list of reasons why Tangled is the best Disney movie ever made: superior writing, impeccable animation, endearing, timeless characters to name a few. But the top of that list is @ZacharyLevi — Morgan G Farris, Loquacious Curmudgeon (@MorganGFarris) January 9, 2025

One of this writer's favorite animated films.

(Levi can sing, too!)

The incompetence in California WILL NOT STOP until the people make it stop — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) January 9, 2025

People have to make it stop.

Depraved indifference is a state of mind where someone shows a complete disregard for human life and is willing to act without regard for the consequences. Like, trying to save a fish, for example.



There you have it. This is on you California Democrats. pic.twitter.com/bdaoAEPAjM — Right Side Out 1776 (@rso1776) January 9, 2025

The Democrats have a supermajority.

Love how based Chuck is pic.twitter.com/AH93fR4mdx — Johnny Number Five (@johnnyfyve) January 9, 2025

So do we.

People are gonna be shocked at how much of this “criminal negligence” in CA is directly or indirectly driven by the evil desire to protect an obscure fish (smelt) that no one really gives a s**t about. https://t.co/KPiAzSZvrr — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) January 9, 2025

There is nothing -- no DEI initiative, no tiny fish -- the Democrats won't put you and your loved ones in harm's way to defend and support.

You literally rank lower than fish in their eyes.

The Delta smelt is a tiny fish that environmentalists claimed was an indicator of the health of your ecosystem. The argument was that low populations of Delta smelt meant you were in trouble - but after years of allowing water to run into the ocean , there was no significant… https://t.co/8BXAPOx0G5 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 9, 2025

All this disaster. For a fish.

Chuck is shockingly well-informed and articulate https://t.co/tu6cXMmaJH — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 9, 2025

Yes he is.

Legally, you can't hold politicians criminally liable for things like this. Ultimately, people need to vote for better, and more competent, leaders. https://t.co/gOduj8ECvs — Living Transformed (@B_Christs_Amb) January 9, 2025

Somehow, we know that if this was a Republican-run state, there would be criminal charges.

But this is (D)ifferent.

Because reasons.