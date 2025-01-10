Criminal Negligence: Actor Zachary Levi Pulls NO PUNCHES Criticizing Newsom Over LA Wildfi...
STOP: Former U.K. MP Thinks Yelling 'Climate Change' Loud Enough Will Excuse CA's Poor Wildfire Response

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 10, 2025
Twitter

Social media is a fun exercise in observation. You can read a breaking news story and -- in real time -- watch the narrative unfold around that story.

Los Angeles has fallen victim to horrific wildfires this week. Tens of thousands of people evacuated, thousands of homes and businesses have burned, and at least one guy was arrested on suspicion of arson (although the LAPD later said they have no 'probable cause' to charge the blowtorch-wielding man with arson).

Advertisement

The area gets wildfires, but rather than do things to mitigate the impact of wildfires, including forestry management and water conservation, California politicians prefer to scream about climate change.

Bernie Sanders is banging the climate cult drum, and so is this self-described socialist and former U.K. MP:

Shut up.

Just shut up.

Truth.

Living like it's 1848, of course.

Except for Claudia.

She gets to enjoy modern technology.

Climate change is such a threat the Left constantly cuts or halts programs that will help mitigate the effects of climate change.

She'll just keep screaming 'CLIMATE DISASTER' until she's hoarse.

Very shameful.

Their 'solutions' to climate change are always communism.

By design.

Same.

Yeah. She can scream about climate. We're going to demand answers in this place we call 'reality.'

Because they don't really take it seriously. That's why Obama bought an oceanfront mansion.

And because they also like to capitalize off the damage their unpreparedness causes.

They're vile.

