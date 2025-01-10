STOP: Former U.K. MP Thinks Yelling 'Climate Change' Loud Enough Will Excuse CA's Poor Wildfire Response

Social media is a fun exercise in observation. You can read a breaking news story and -- in real time -- watch the narrative unfold around that story.

Los Angeles has fallen victim to horrific wildfires this week. Tens of thousands of people evacuated, thousands of homes and businesses have burned, and at least one guy was arrested on suspicion of arson (although the LAPD later said they have no 'probable cause' to charge the blowtorch-wielding man with arson).

The area gets wildfires, but rather than do things to mitigate the impact of wildfires, including forestry management and water conservation, California politicians prefer to scream about climate change.

Bernie Sanders is banging the climate cult drum, and so is this self-described socialist and former U.K. MP:

It’s not about forest management, water management or arson.



The real cause is climate change, climate disaster and the climate emergency. The consequences of climate denial are catastrophic.



The failure of political leaders to act is shameful #CaliforniaWildfires — Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) January 10, 2025

Shut up.

Just shut up.

Will you just stop with this s**t. Los Angeles canceled brush clearing ops. That caused State Farm to cancel fire insurance policies. That's not climate change. That is incompetence at best and evil at worst. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) January 10, 2025

Truth.

what climate change measures would have prevented the fires? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) January 10, 2025

Living like it's 1848, of course.

Except for Claudia.

She gets to enjoy modern technology.

Maybe the mayor of Los Angeles could have better prepared her city for the consequences of others ignoring the threat of climate change, instead of cutting funding for the LAFD, sending firefighting equipment to Ukraine, and not charging fire hydrants with water.



Makes ya think. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) January 10, 2025

Climate change is such a threat the Left constantly cuts or halts programs that will help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Outline specifically what human action caused the climate change to start these fires, Claudia. Because I can outline many things specifically wrong with forest management, water management, and arson prevention. — Carlos (@txiokatu) January 10, 2025

She'll just keep screaming 'CLIMATE DISASTER' until she's hoarse.

It is about forest management, water management and possibly arson. You are shameful. You. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 10, 2025

Very shameful.

Only Communism can prevent forest fires. — Bad Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) January 10, 2025

Their 'solutions' to climate change are always communism.

By design.

I hate it when climate change gives away fire fighting equipment to Ukraine, doesn’t build reservoirs, steals fire hydrants, and defunds the fire department. — Don (@NescioNeco) January 10, 2025

Same.

Ok, well while you're atoning for your sins to appease the carbon emissions gods, we're going to demand some answers as to how turning off the power caused the water systems to shut down. https://t.co/QgmGRPUBcH — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 10, 2025

Yeah. She can scream about climate. We're going to demand answers in this place we call 'reality.'

It’s about forest management, water management and arson. https://t.co/y1EltahJAB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2025

It sure is.

Why were people who never shut up about climate change so unprepared for these obvious consequences of climate change? https://t.co/GtwnurXGEG — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 10, 2025

Because they don't really take it seriously. That's why Obama bought an oceanfront mansion.

And because they also like to capitalize off the damage their unpreparedness causes.

They're vile.