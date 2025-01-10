LA Police: Not Enough Probable Cause for Arson Suspect Residents Say They Saw...
Don Lemon Gives Man-Crush ‘Silent Treatment’ after Laughing It Up with Orange ‘Hitler’

January 10, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We love chronicling Don Lemon’s continuing slide into irrelevance here on Twitchy, it’s so unintentionally hilarious. Lemon’s latest sour TikTok video has him doing something totally uncharacteristic for him - keeping his ignorant mouth shut! Even with his yapper shut you can still tell he’s ticked about what he saw at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday.

Roll the video. (WATCH)

Seems Lemon, like his fellow Democrat voters, fell for the Democrat Party and legacy media lie that President-Elect Donald Trump was the second coming of Hitler. Dem voters are having a hard time processing that both President Joe Biden, and now former President Barack Obama, have been seen laughing it up with ‘Hitler’.

It must be hard for Lemon to see his man-crush palling around with an orange ‘fascist’ - fantasy ruined!

Many commenters wonder what is up with Don Lemon’s face in the video.

Lemon will always be a princess, he’ll just never again get the princess-treatment he once got in CNN’s makeup chair.

Lemon’s fall from CNN’s ‘journalism’ tree has been so fun to watch. His eventual rolling over to TikTok and Bluesky (aka Bluecry) is so fitting for this spoiled, prissy has-been.

