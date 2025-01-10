Don Lemon Gives Man-Crush ‘Silent Treatment’ after Laughing It Up with Orange ‘Hitler’

We love chronicling Don Lemon’s continuing slide into irrelevance here on Twitchy, it’s so unintentionally hilarious. Lemon’s latest sour TikTok video has him doing something totally uncharacteristic for him - keeping his ignorant mouth shut! Even with his yapper shut you can still tell he’s ticked about what he saw at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday.
Roll the video. (WATCH)
I CANNOT STOP LAUGHING 🤣 THIS HAS TO BE SO HEARTBREAKING FOR DON LEMON 😂 💀— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 10, 2025
GOD I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS pic.twitter.com/XpjkWvmL4y
LMAO! Don Lemon fuming while Obama laughs it up? This is the political comedy we didn't know we needed! 😂— FisiUniverse by MENACE (@fisiuniverse) January 10, 2025
Seems Lemon, like his fellow Democrat voters, fell for the Democrat Party and legacy media lie that President-Elect Donald Trump was the second coming of Hitler. Dem voters are having a hard time processing that both President Joe Biden, and now former President Barack Obama, have been seen laughing it up with ‘Hitler’.
How are these people that stupid? Democrat voters have to be some of the most socially awkward and blind people I’ve ever seen.— Blue Blood Nicoya (@BlueBloodNicoya) January 10, 2025
You’re being gaslit, over the course of years. It’s not even slick what they’re doing. It’s completely overt and obvious.
No Democrats, they never…
Cuz it was all fake!!! They lied to you Don!!!— Billie Marie (@TheBillieMarie) January 10, 2025
I can't lie, Don is pretty entertaining— Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) January 10, 2025
He made a mistake leaving X
However, wouldn't any normal person ask why someone who's been called Hitler seems to be friendly with all of their democrat heroes?
Wouldn't that make them wonder if they've been gaslit?
It must be hard for Lemon to see his man-crush palling around with an orange ‘fascist’ - fantasy ruined!
He’s jelly that Trump is sitting so close to his crush— Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@MAGASailor) January 10, 2025
😂 😂— Ken (@Airte747) January 10, 2025
He is jealous @realDonaldTrump got more attention from his crush than he will ever get 🤭
Many commenters wonder what is up with Don Lemon’s face in the video.
What is wrong with his face?— Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) January 10, 2025
Bad lighting and no make-up he'd usually wear on air.— Eldest Gruff (@gruff_eldest) January 10, 2025
No studio makeup, old age and a sense of superiority.— Steve the Stupid (@stevethestupid) January 10, 2025
Dang…he really needed CNN’s makeup artists🤨😬— Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) January 10, 2025
He can no longer afford the "princess" treatment that big networks provide broadcasters.— Tinderella's Prince (@TinderellaPrinz) January 10, 2025
Lemon will always be a princess, he’ll just never again get the princess-treatment he once got in CNN’s makeup chair.
Don went from interviewing a man who catches rockets in mid-air to doing man on the street interviews with nobodies for no one.— Trabb's Boy (@RealTrabbsBoy) January 10, 2025
There hasn't been a fall this dramatic since Lucifer. By the way, what circle of hell is The Don Lemon Show located?
It's enough to make Dante weep.
This guy just keeps copying formats and pretending he's still relevant. I'm grateful for the unintended entertainment he's providing though.— Kenji (@onankenji) January 10, 2025
This dude has fallen so far he used to be the host on a TV show. Now he’s making green screen videos like a teenager on TikTok.— Jason JJ Jhasonson (@JJ46758764) January 10, 2025
This guy went from being a primetime cable host to a desperate reaction channel complete with license-free cartoon music.— PinkDragonflies (@Bosukiku) January 10, 2025
Lemon’s fall from CNN’s ‘journalism’ tree has been so fun to watch. His eventual rolling over to TikTok and Bluesky (aka Bluecry) is so fitting for this spoiled, prissy has-been.
