BAAHAHAHA! Tim Walz Emerges From Hiding to Endorse the Most HILARIOUS Pick for DNC Vice Chair

We've got major problems happening in America right now, most of them due to failed Democrat 'leadership,' so we appreciate that Tampon Tim Walz -- best known for letting Minneapolis burn, his horribly ignorant football takes, and a humiliatingly failed run for Vice President -- came out today to give everyone on Twitter a huge laugh.

He possibly didn't expect everyone to be laughing at his expense, but that's on-brand for the man who told everyone he was an avid hunter despite not knowing how to load a shotgun.

This morning, Walz came out with a full-throated endorsement for the next DNC vice chair and as conservatives, we completely support his pick for the job.

Check it out:

David Hogg represents exactly the kind of bold, dynamic, and courageous leadership our party needs right now. He has a unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party.



I couldn’t be happier to support him for DNC Vice Chair. pic.twitter.com/sHlX2fmUmD — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) January 10, 2025

Ha.

Hahaha.

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!

And yes, Walz is serious. Hogg even thanked the terrible Minnesota governor for his support.

Good morning! Honored to have your support @Tim_Walz let's win this thing pic.twitter.com/DrtKBh5jEt — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 10, 2025

Could Republicans possibly be this lucky that this will actually happen? We can only hope and dream.

As Twitchy readers know, this is not the first we've heard about Hogg seeking a leadership position in the Democrat Party. Back in November, the Gen Z gun grabber and 'influencer' announced that he was considering a run for the job.

But we didn't pay it too much mind since it was far too ridiculous to be taken seriously. Now, with Walz's endorsement, it looks like Hogg may have a chance.

And all we can say about that is, 'Please-please-please-please-please-PLEASE!'

I wholeheartedly agree.

Hogg is the future of the Democratic party. https://t.co/QokIXFE3IX — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 10, 2025

Yes. He is. And that is as much of an indictment of the state of the Democrats as any of their DEI hires are.

Hahahahahahaha!

We all expected your party to double, triple & even quadruple down on the reasons why you lost 2024.

But, this is spectacular dick stomping!

Didn’t think you had it in ya, TBH. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 10, 2025

Look, far be it from us to interrupt our political enemies when they are making galactically stupid mistakes, but being a party vice chair is an actual, you know, JOB.

Something Hogg has never had in his life. His most infamously failed attempt at one was his pillow company, which lasted all of three weeks before being laughed out of existence.

But by all means, Democrats, give Hogg the nod.

Please do this left the entire Conservative movement begs you to make @davidhogg111 the face of the DNC. https://t.co/gVi9OfygTT — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) January 10, 2025

If it'll help, we will pray for it to happen.

Others couldn't help but notice that Walz's endorsement -- and the accompanying photo -- weren't doing anything to quell Walz's reputation as utterly creepy and weird (to use a word he loves).

Tim Walz throws him a tampon and now he thinks he’s all that & a bag of chips. https://t.co/cXIwgDmfYG — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 10, 2025

That's what I love about these guys, man. I get older, they stay the same age. https://t.co/F5SnnvVu2O pic.twitter.com/csSq5HD6Me — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 10, 2025

What sorts of depraved acts was Hogg subject to to *earn* this endorsement? — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) January 10, 2025

There are some questions we don't even want to ASK, let alone have answered.

No testosterone in this picture — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2025

Is it possible to have NEGATIVE levels of testosterone? If so, this picture is it.

Just two relatable and normal heterosexual white men https://t.co/UZffY6nDD2 — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) January 10, 2025

HAHAHAHA. Sure, they are. And Hunter Biden is clean and sober.

We know that the 'White Dudes for Harris' will be 100 percent behind Hogg's candidacy.

Whoops. That statement can't have gone over well with Hogg, who is only famous because he stepped all over the bodies of his slain classmates to become a political activist and get into Harvard.

May he be as successful in this as he was with his pillow company https://t.co/oR1lUl6knF — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 10, 2025

Maybe Hogg can fundraise for the DNC with new pillows featuring this image of him and Walz.

The money will just come POURING in, we're sure.

Smart Democrats: “We’re bleeding Black and Hispanic men, two crucial constituencies for our Party. We need new leadership who can talk to and win back those men or we face political Armageddon.”@Tim_Walz: “Best we can do is David Hogg.” https://t.co/U2LoH7MtT6 — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) January 10, 2025

Hey, at least Walz didn't go with Harry Sisson or Chris Mowrey.

wow. they really want us to win 350+ EVs in 2028, don’t they? https://t.co/U7QFMICVsX — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) January 10, 2025

It could be even more electoral votes than that.

Even better, the DNC vice chair is responsible for so many other races besides the presidential one. Hogg's 'leadership' could potentially lose them all.

Democrats have a masculinity problem. https://t.co/ZnBLhHv0TG — cobra (@cobracommandr15) January 10, 2025

Shhhhh. Don't tell them.

Or do tell them. It doesn't seem to matter, since they clearly aren't listening to the American people.

Narrator: They never did learn. https://t.co/ePalbtb8aZ — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) January 10, 2025

Nope. They didn't learn a thing.

And that makes us very happy.

Therefore, please consider this as Twitchy's official agreement with Tim Walz and we would like to add our endorsement of David Hogg as the next DNC Vice Chair.

Because maps of America look beautiful in red.