Beto O’Rourke Joins Tim Walz on the Road and Promptly Advocates for Unsecured Elections

The Democrat Party has resurrected failed Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke from his political grave. He appeared Thursday night at one of Tim Walz’s fake ‘town halls' and promptly went after voter ID laws.

Beto O’Rourke rails against voter ID and mail-in ballot verification measures in Texas as "banana republic." “You do not see it in modern democracies, but you see it in Texas. If we do not save our democracy in the state of Texas, every other thing that we care about becomes impossible. "Democrats *hate* election security.

“You do not see it in modern democracies, but you see it in Texas. If we do not save our democracy in the state of Texas, every other thing that we care about becomes… pic.twitter.com/GeEervXuOy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

O’Rourke lost to Governor Greg Abbott. Commenters say it’s obvious why he’s against election integrity.

There’s only one true reason you don’t want voter ID and it is because you want to cheat — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) March 28, 2025

That’s because the only way they win is no voter ID and mail ballots! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 28, 2025

They loathe any and all election security measures. It’s no mystery why. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

Commenters say O’Rourke has an affinity for illegal aliens like all Democrats.

O'Rourke marched with thousands of illegal aliens. The march highlighted the shared struggles of illegal alien Muslims and Latinos. O'Rourke's march in Dallas highlights where his priorities are and it seems he's forgotten about the American people in Texas and the Alamo. — JP (@J_P1776) March 28, 2025

The Democrats somehow thought it was a good idea to send he and Tampon Tim out there together — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

Absolute genius on their part, Tim went on to say not to trust old "white guys". It's two old white guys telling us not to trust them. Freud would be fascinated by that slip. — JP (@J_P1776) March 28, 2025

We can so picture Walz saying that!

Commenters are scratching their heads over the decision to pluck O’Rourke out of obscurity and team him up with Walz.

It’s hard to believe this loser is still bumping around giving rallies — Taco Troubadour (@troubadour210) March 28, 2025

I thought that butt boil was gone. 🤔 — KrisM (@KristinMug77051) March 28, 2025

For real, when was the last time he had an actual real job? — J. R. Hudson (@auteurtheory__) March 28, 2025

It’s even harder to believe that people are actually showing up to listen to him — Mike Sanders (@MikeSan63329834) March 28, 2025

Texas Democrats have apparently decided it’s a good idea to bring back Beto — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 28, 2025

We don’t get this move at all. Who knows what this guy has even been up to since Abbott beat him three years ago? This seems more like an act of desperation than one of inspiration.