Beto O’Rourke Joins Tim Walz on the Road and Promptly Advocates for Unsecured Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

The Democrat Party has resurrected failed Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke from his political grave. He appeared Thursday night at one of Tim Walz’s fake ‘town halls' and promptly went after voter ID laws.

Start here. (READ)

Beto O’Rourke rails against voter ID and mail-in ballot verification measures in Texas as "banana republic."

“You do not see it in modern democracies, but you see it in Texas. If we do not save our democracy in the state of Texas, every other thing that we care about becomes impossible.

"Democrats *hate* election security.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

O’Rourke lost to Governor Greg Abbott. Commenters say it’s obvious why he’s against election integrity.

Commenters say O’Rourke has an affinity for illegal aliens like all Democrats.

We can so picture Walz saying that!

Commenters are scratching their heads over the decision to pluck O’Rourke out of obscurity and team him up with Walz.

We don’t get this move at all. Who knows what this guy has even been up to since Abbott beat him three years ago? This seems more like an act of desperation than one of inspiration.

