The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Touchstone Pictures - Studio Ghibli

Users on X have been using ChatGPT to transform photographs and other images into the animation style of Studio Ghibli. You’re probably familiar with the Japanese studio’s award-winning animated films like ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle.’ The transformed images are all over social media. The White House decided to join the trend Thursday by converting a photograph of a recently arrested fentanyl-trafficking illegal alien. The cartoon image has sparked some controversy.

Take a look. (READ)

Most Trump voters on X had no problem using the transformed image to ridicule a criminal illegal alien responsible for supplying fentanyl which led to the deaths of many Americans.

As you can imagine Democrats were incensed.

Democrats, sensing that criminal illegal aliens weren’t being praised and elevated above American citizens like they prefer, rushed to scold and shame.

Don’t let Democrats hear you say that!

Here are some pictures transformed into the Ghibli style.

It’s a fun trend that will eventually run its course. But, we have to say we haven’t seen people this animated online in a long time.

