The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker

Users on X have been using ChatGPT to transform photographs and other images into the animation style of Studio Ghibli. You’re probably familiar with the Japanese studio’s award-winning animated films like ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle.’ The transformed images are all over social media. The White House decided to join the trend Thursday by converting a photograph of a recently arrested fentanyl-trafficking illegal alien. The cartoon image has sparked some controversy.

This is what I voted for 😅 — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) March 27, 2025

Most Trump voters on X had no problem using the transformed image to ridicule a criminal illegal alien responsible for supplying fentanyl which led to the deaths of many Americans.

Meme them till they cry, then make memes of them crying. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) March 27, 2025

We can't even believe our eyes right now. The White House Ghibli trolling 😲 pic.twitter.com/ANd3sEzJnm — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 27, 2025

As you can imagine Democrats were incensed.

Cue the morons defending a fentanyl dealer. — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) March 27, 2025

Libs in the replies:



“Won’t someone please think about the fentanyl traffickers???” — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) March 27, 2025

Democrats, sensing that criminal illegal aliens weren’t being praised and elevated above American citizens like they prefer, rushed to scold and shame.

Wow. This is disgusting. Everyone involved in this should be ashamed of themselves — 🌸AnnaBee⭐️ C0mms open (@theASTARart) March 27, 2025

This post is disgusting and beneath the dignity of all Americans. Except those in The White House, apparently. — Fierce Voter Momma (@KatRybarczyk) March 27, 2025

What, mocking fentanyl traffickers who get busted? People are so sick and tired of the pandering to horrible people who are responsible for massive amounts of deaths which went on for years. They are just done. The politically correct fake “presidential” pandering act is over. — Verseus Greekus ™ (@VerseusGreekus) March 27, 2025

I agree, fentanyl dealers deserve worse — God’s Contractor, PHD (@GodsFavContrctr) March 27, 2025

Criminals should be made fun of — 👻 ⬛ (@eaglehig) March 28, 2025

Don’t let Democrats hear you say that!

Here are some pictures transformed into the Ghibli style.

Oh my god. Never deleting this app. pic.twitter.com/hiwxv5XBQc — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 27, 2025

It’s a fun trend that will eventually run its course. But, we have to say we haven’t seen people this animated online in a long time.