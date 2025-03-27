Canadian Nurse Fired For Knowing That ‘Men Are Not Women’

Welcome to Canada, where expensive health care is dealt with by government-assisted suicide. It seems that Canadians entertain the same delusions as liberal Americans when it comes to the difference between men and women. Amy Eileen Hamm, a writer and co-founder of Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights, announces that she was fired for her views.

Advertisement

I was just fired by @VCHhealthcare after 13 years of employment as a registered nurse, with no severance, because I know that men are not women. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

NO!! This is SUCH BS!! I’m so sorry. This is deeply wrong. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 27, 2025

Check out this training video for medical staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto:

Canadian nurse Amy Hamm was put through a long and humiliating investigation because she would not accept the lie that men can become women.



Now she's just had her employment terminated. Canada is punishing medical staff for knowing the basics about biology.



Meanwhile, this is… https://t.co/9SDxa3MOSl pic.twitter.com/qrcqtVlV0Q — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) March 27, 2025

… Meanwhile, this is an actual training video for medical staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. The video was funded by taxpayers. #IStandWithAmyHamm

So, coddle people who are offended to even leave have sex marked down as "prefer not to answer.

This...is...jaw-dropping. — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) March 27, 2025

Is he lying in a hospital bed wearing black leather gloves? — Anne Bevan Une Tricoteuse Pour Toujours (@AnneBevan1) March 27, 2025

You mean you DON'T bring your fetish gear to the hospital? — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) March 27, 2025

This editor is not a medical professional, but it seems that knowing a patient's sex could go a long way toward diagnosing their problem.

Holy shit. This is insane, so wrong and absolutely disgusting. — Christine (@bellamie9876) March 27, 2025

This is absolutely ridiculous. For medical reasons you need to know sex and what medications they are on. If they’re on hormones that don’t match their sex it will be obvious that they’re trying to transfer from one to the other. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) March 27, 2025

It seems like the woke insanity has left the U.S. and moved north. — Zkang (@Zkang175) March 27, 2025

It is so sad that this really isn't intended as satire. — Richard Seymore (@Roll_69d420) March 27, 2025

And this performance is so they can put this creep in a bed next to your mother. — Sarah sticking with the truth (@sarah_owl3) March 27, 2025

How much time and resources do they have to waste on each patient that they spend it on this utter nonsense? Apparently plenty of medical staff and no waiting for hospital treatment in Canada?

(This vid is so ridiculous it makes my skin crawl) — Therisina 🌸 (@therisina) March 27, 2025

"I'll just mark you down as male, then."

This mentally ill, freak show man is well known in Toronto.



It’s laughable how Canadian politicians bow down to this pathology and give it legitimacy.



The entire Canadian political and healthcare system is poisoned by this insanity.



There is no First Amendment in Canada. — Extreme_Center (@ExtremeCen80240) March 27, 2025

Back to Hamm:

Heading into my latest struggle session in one hour. Please send your thoughts & prayers etc. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

This is a phD level course in gaslighting. My god. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

Fired for the first time in my life, and I’m in my 40s. I’m heartbroken. But, as I’ve said before: I stand proudly in truth. I have so much to expose. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

You can expect a column about my abysmal treatment at the hands of @VCHhealthcare as well. https://t.co/0YQiRe2yIp — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

I have never been this strong before. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

Trans ideology is misogynist and evil. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

I regret to inform my fan club of rabid, blue haired gender zealots that they’ve got nowhere to file their complaints about me any longer. Keep enjoying my posts—they’re about to get even better. I’m a free agent. And I will be naming names. — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) March 27, 2025

Good for her.

***