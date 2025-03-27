Canadian Nurse Fired For Knowing That ‘Men Are Not Women’

Vice President J.D. Vance Addresses Marines at Quantico, Blasts DEI and Quotas
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

Welcome to Canada, where expensive health care is dealt with by government-assisted suicide. It seems that Canadians entertain the same delusions as liberal Americans when it comes to the difference between men and women. Amy Eileen Hamm, a writer and co-founder of Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights, announces that she was fired for her views.

Check out this training video for medical staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto:

… Meanwhile, this is an actual training video for medical staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. The video was funded by taxpayers.

#IStandWithAmyHamm

So, coddle people who are offended to even leave have sex marked down as "prefer not to answer.

This editor is not a medical professional, but it seems that knowing a patient's sex could go a long way toward diagnosing their problem.

"I'll just mark you down as male, then."

Back to Hamm:

Good for her.

***

Tags: CANADA HEALTH CARE TRANSGENDER

