Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealerships

Democrat Nancy Pelosi was asked about the ongoing domestic terror attacks on Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations on Thursday. A reporter asked if she condemned the violence. All she had to say was, ‘I condemn it all.’ She instead decided to dodge the question entirely.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨Nancy Pelosi dodges question, refuses to condemn attacks on Tesla dealerships:



“I’m so sorry, I’m a little bit late here right now." pic.twitter.com/7Vidva0g8L — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

She could answer a hundred questions with the speed she is walking. — Isaac (@IcedViews) March 27, 2025

She could’ve condemned the attacks in less time than it took to sputter this nonsense. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

Yes, it wasn’t a time issue. Verbalizing a condemnation of the attacks would only take seconds.

This refusal to condemn has posters concluding that she condones the attacks instead.

She is the leader of the violent democrat party.



She condones the hate. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 27, 2025

The Democratic Party is becoming a violent hate group. — Nick Morris (@nickmorris_33) March 27, 2025

The Democrats want the attacks. Sick people. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 27, 202

Who would not say this is wrong in any way, shape, or form, except an evil person. — Bwd (@igotmyeyesonall) March 27, 2025

She loves every bit of it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

Pelosi only cares about power and Elon Musk is a threat to that power. Posters say she’s not letting go or doing anything that will jeopardize her grip.

IDK why an 85 year old woman would want to stay in government when she should retire and spend some time with her money before the inevitable. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy 🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) March 27, 2025

Her bony fingers will likely not loose their grip on power until that day — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

Yeah, she will be like Feinstein unable to cast a vote without a rep speaking for her. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy 🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) March 27, 2025

She’s gonna be in the House until she turns 125 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 27, 2025

Pelosi’s a walking billboard for term limits but she’s not going anywhere soon.