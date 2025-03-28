Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealerships

Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting T...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Democrat Nancy Pelosi was asked about the ongoing domestic terror attacks on Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations on Thursday. A reporter asked if she condemned the violence. All she had to say was, ‘I condemn it all.’ She instead decided to dodge the question entirely.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Yes, it wasn’t a time issue. Verbalizing a condemnation of the attacks would only take seconds.

This refusal to condemn has posters concluding that she condones the attacks instead.

Pelosi only cares about power and Elon Musk is a threat to that power. Posters say she’s not letting go or doing anything that will jeopardize her grip.

Pelosi’s a walking billboard for term limits but she’s not going anywhere soon.

