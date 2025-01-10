Uh Oh! Lizzie Warren Is Going to FLIP When She Sees What's on the Floor of the National Cathedral

A few days ago, Elizabeth Warren sent a nasty letter to Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. It reeks of desperation, because reports indicate the Senate has enough votes to confirm Hegseth to Donald Trump's cabinet, which means there isn't a darned thing Lizzie can do to stop it.

Her objections are over Hegseth's tattoos, which she called a 'threat' and 'Right-wing extremism.' It's a pathetic smear, but completely on-brand for Warren (and the Left in general).

So someone at the National Cathedral's gonna have some explaining to do about this:

How did Pete Hegseth's crypto-nazi tattoo get etched into the floor of the National Cathedral before Carter's funeral? pic.twitter.com/niiZRHCJwS — John Carney (@carney) January 9, 2025

This is why no one should take the Left seriously.

They engage in these hysterics when the rest of us live in the real world. This writer has a Jerusalem cross hanging over her back door. She is not a Nazi or a 'Right-wing extremist.'

The crypto-nazi tattoo conspiracy runs deep!https://t.co/4a8A4CG5XH — John Carney (@carney) January 10, 2025

Jimmy Carter: crypto-Nazi.

Who knew?

😆



I wonder if @SenWarren is going to write a string worded letter condemning this — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) January 9, 2025

She's typing furiously as we speak.

I can’t believe they gave Jimmy a White Nationalist funeral. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 9, 2025

Heh.

What do you think is more likely: libs see this tweet and realize they were wrong, or they see this tweet and demand a new floor? I know what I’m voting for — Greg (@GregNoleFan) January 9, 2025

Definitely the latter.

This conspiracy goes much deeper than we could possibly imagine. https://t.co/KZg335Pa6q — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 9, 2025

So deep.

Warren's gonna need a shovel to get to the bottom of it.

Also this featured on the floor of the training room at the back of the store "The Magic Box" on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" way back in the 1990s.



(Of course it's way older, etc - I know - but now I see it everywhere because of the internet making this a thing.) https://t.co/UTKzYtBsaw — Thomas J. Quinlan (@thomas_quinlan) January 10, 2025

'Buffy is a Nazi too!' - Elizabeth Warren, probably.

Yet another bulls**t narrative proved wrong. Just like climate change in California. https://t.co/u5mPaoQvlQ — Ginger Kirby (@KirbyGinger) January 10, 2025

YUP.

You noticed too? I had to chuckle knowing how many liberal lunatics used that symbol to criticize Pete. https://t.co/Y21IWtmirc — BusterSMiami (@BusterSMiami) January 10, 2025

There is no shortage of Leftist lunatics, alas.