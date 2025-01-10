Uh Oh! Lizzie Warren Is Going to FLIP When She Sees What's on the Floor of the National Cathedral

Criminal Negligence: Actor Zachary Levi Pulls NO PUNCHES Criticizing Newsom Over LA Wildfi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A few days ago, Elizabeth Warren sent a nasty letter to Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. It reeks of desperation, because reports indicate the Senate has enough votes to confirm Hegseth to Donald Trump's cabinet, which means there isn't a darned thing Lizzie can do to stop it.

Her objections are over Hegseth's tattoos, which she called a 'threat' and 'Right-wing extremism.' It's a pathetic smear, but completely on-brand for Warren (and the Left in general).

So someone at the National Cathedral's gonna have some explaining to do about this:

This is why no one should take the Left seriously.

They engage in these hysterics when the rest of us live in the real world. This writer has a Jerusalem cross hanging over her back door. She is not a Nazi or a 'Right-wing extremist.'

Jimmy Carter: crypto-Nazi.

Who knew?

She's typing furiously as we speak.

Heh.

Definitely the latter.

So deep.

Warren's gonna need a shovel to get to the bottom of it.

'Buffy is a Nazi too!' - Elizabeth Warren, probably.

YUP.

There is no shortage of Leftist lunatics, alas.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY ELIZABETH WARREN FUNERAL JERUSALEM JIMMY CARTER TATTOO

