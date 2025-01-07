REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling Him a 'Threat'

Mark Zuckerberg Surrenders to Donald Trump!
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday we told you Senate Majority Leader John Thune reported they have enough votes to confirm Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary. 

This is good news for Hegseth, who has been the target of Democrat attacks since President-Elect Donald Trump nominated him to the Cabinet post. It's bad news for Democrats, and it's clear they're going to wail and gnash their teeth because they apparently can't stop his confirmation.

Advertisement

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is one of those who is all sorts of upset over this, and she wrote a letter to Hegseth repeating some of the smears the Left has used to attack him since his nomination:

Whatever you say, Fauxcahontas.

She should not be taken seriously.

Legit. Insane.

Well played.

That's (D)ifferent.

This is anathema to Dems like Warren.

This writer is now sooooo tempted to get the Deus Vult tattoo just to tick off Lizzie and the Left.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They will never learn, and we are okay with that.

That's up to the voters in Massachusetts.

It only helps.

And when they tell you who they are, believe them.

