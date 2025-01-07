REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling Him a 'Threat'

Yesterday we told you Senate Majority Leader John Thune reported they have enough votes to confirm Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary.

This is good news for Hegseth, who has been the target of Democrat attacks since President-Elect Donald Trump nominated him to the Cabinet post. It's bad news for Democrats, and it's clear they're going to wail and gnash their teeth because they apparently can't stop his confirmation.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is one of those who is all sorts of upset over this, and she wrote a letter to Hegseth repeating some of the smears the Left has used to attack him since his nomination:

Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth in which she claims that having a Deus Vult tattoo, Latin for “God’s will” and a Christian motto that dates back to the First Crusade, makes him a “potential insider threat.” pic.twitter.com/4lySEYI9vn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2025

Whatever you say, Fauxcahontas.

We're talking about a woman who has larped as a native American as as someone who should be taken seriously. — Malcolm FleX - Chaotic Neutral Mercenary (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 7, 2025

She should not be taken seriously.

LMAO this woman is legit insane. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 7, 2025

Legit. Insane.

Is she 100% certain or only 1/1024th? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 7, 2025

Well played.

Where does Senator Warren get reported to as a “potential insider threat”? pic.twitter.com/GS0yhAMIzn — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) January 7, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

New letter from Elizabeth Warren to Pete Hegseth shows she is very upset that, as SecDef, Hegseth might actually work to depoliticize the DoD by ending radical DEI & woke policies and that he might actually hold the military brass accountable for its share of the Afghan debacle. pic.twitter.com/tYCM50tjA6 — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 7, 2025

This is anathema to Dems like Warren.

Warren is regurgitating smears against Hegseth that originated in 2021, when he was dubbed by his own Nat Guard unit to be an “extremist” because of his tattoos.



Hegseth described it all here. https://t.co/V7mt8sclGH pic.twitter.com/RfWQf5eIQ2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2025

This writer is now sooooo tempted to get the Deus Vult tattoo just to tick off Lizzie and the Left.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

When will these people learn that these smear campaigns only make us like them more! https://t.co/a9Q5tIM0l2 — In LayMN's Terms 🇺🇸 (@LayMNs) January 7, 2025

They will never learn, and we are okay with that.

The balls on @SenWarren to send a letter like this to someone that has the votes and will be confirmed! She is such a disgrace and long overdue to be voted out of office! https://t.co/22b22TrCOu — Troll420 (@smokin_troll420) January 7, 2025

That's up to the voters in Massachusetts.

It only helps.

Elizabeth Warren is letting everyone know who she really is: https://t.co/ufI7tZ4DLI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 7, 2025

And when they tell you who they are, believe them.