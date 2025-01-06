Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly...
Senate Majority Leader John Thune Reportedly Has Votes to Confirm Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

CBS News is reporting that Pege Hegseth has the votes needed to be confirmed as President-Elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense. This is according to ‘private’ conversations shared by Senate Majority Leader John Thune with others.

Start here. (READ)

As you will recall, ‘journalists’ have been aiding  their fellow Democrats by citing ‘anonymous sources’ to derail Hegseth’s confirmation. Most allegations centered around on-the-job drinking and drunkenness, but were unanimously refuted by numerous people who went on record.

If this current CBS News reporting is true, it’s great news for Trump voters.

Many commenters want to see all of Trump’s Cabinet nominees confirmed.

The first hurdle to fast-tracking Trump’s agenda was cleared by Mike Johnson securing the votes needed to remain Speaker of the House. The next hurdle is getting all of Trump’s Cabinet nominees quickly confirmed. We’ll have to wait and see if Thune can clear that hurdle for Trump.

