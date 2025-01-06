Senate Majority Leader John Thune Reportedly Has Votes to Confirm Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

CBS News is reporting that Pege Hegseth has the votes needed to be confirmed as President-Elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense. This is according to ‘private’ conversations shared by Senate Majority Leader John Thune with others.

🚨 REPORT: Senate Majority Leader John Thune privately confirms Pete Hegseth has the votes to be confirmed as Secretary of Defense - CBS pic.twitter.com/ccP8Kg8QS1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2025

As you will recall, ‘journalists’ have been aiding their fellow Democrats by citing ‘anonymous sources’ to derail Hegseth’s confirmation. Most allegations centered around on-the-job drinking and drunkenness, but were unanimously refuted by numerous people who went on record.

That’s how we do it! Great Job @PeteHegseth holding the line and fighting back against these “anonymous sources” this is a great redemption story! Redemption stories are the best! — Joshua Muench (@JoshuaMuench) January 5, 2025

He will get our military back to an elite fighting machine. — Sherry Morris (@RomComMystery) January 5, 2025

Pete will go down in history as one of the most important Secretary of Defense. save this tweet! — Brandon Vann (@beckbrand123) January 5, 2025

Hegseth is going to be great. Can’t wait. — Freedom Rider (@Freedom_rider22) January 5, 2025

If this current CBS News reporting is true, it’s great news for Trump voters.

Many commenters want to see all of Trump’s Cabinet nominees confirmed.

Now @SenJohnThune needs to work on Trump's remaining appointees. We want them all! — Archie Morrow (@ArchieMorrow10) January 5, 2025

✔️Hegseth

✔️RFK Jr.

Both have the votes to get confirmed



Not much news on where Tulsi stands? — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 5, 2025

I believe Tulsi will be fine. Fetterman and Sanders will vote for her as well. All of President Trump’s nominees will be confirmed, as they should. — DirtySouth (@MarkMcD98814553) January 5, 2025

Kash and tulsi next — Lev Crouton Alt (@AltCrouton) January 5, 2025

Seems that it might have been a wise strategy to make the cabinet picks ASAP to get all the controversy out of the way and let people digest what the base wants. ! Interesting.! — Phat Mob Adventures 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@PhatMob2145) January 5, 2025

The first hurdle to fast-tracking Trump’s agenda was cleared by Mike Johnson securing the votes needed to remain Speaker of the House. The next hurdle is getting all of Trump’s Cabinet nominees quickly confirmed. We’ll have to wait and see if Thune can clear that hurdle for Trump.