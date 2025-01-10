SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used the Word 'Ever')

Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 10, 2025
Meme

We've seen some truly awful takes regarding the Los Angeles wildfires over the past several days from leftist media pundits and elected officials. None of them can admit that this disaster lies firmly at the feet of the corrupt, incompetent one-party government in California and its destructive policies. So, of course, they have to find someone or something else to blame. 

Pramila Jayapal, for example, blamed McDonald's for some mysterious reason known only to her.

David Axelrod, on the other hand, wanted to blame it all on Donald Trump. But Trump was just a patsy for the left's favorite boogeyman of all, 'climate change. Axelrod, who was blaming Trump because our next President calls climate change a hoax, was simply following in the footsteps of socialist hero Bernie Sanders, who came out and blamed climate change even while people were just starting to flee their burning homes

Never let a crisis go to waste, eh Bernie?

The left even went so far as to blame climate change for one of the secondary wildfires in the Kenneth area of Los Angeles. Sadly for them, they got slapped in the face by the giant fish of reality when police arrested an arsonist suspected of starting that fire that burned more than 800 acres (after LA citizens detained the man)

Never ones to be left behind on a false narrative, the 'journalists' at the Associated Propagandists ... err, we mean Associated Press ... conveniently chose last night to tell everyone that the Earth LITERALLY caught fire in 2024.

AP 'reporter' Nick Riccardi didn't mention the wildfires explicitly, but we all know what he was implying with the timing of his tweet. 

Ever? Like, EVER? Really? 

Wow, that's impressive. Good on us for being such overachievers.

Except for the fact that Riccardi's statement is laughably false. 

We're not sure if the AP and Riccardi are aware of this, but the Earth is billions of years old. Who was their chief climatologist back when the planet was cooling? 

It might have been Sanders, who is certainly old enough to have been around then. 

Man, talk about playing 'The Floor Is Lava.' We don't think Riccadri would have enjoyed those temperatures. 

But let's be fair. Maybe the AP meant that it's the hottest only in the last 500 million years or so. 

Oops, that would be wrong too. 

Let's fast forward a bit then to the dawn of man and see if Riccardi's assertion holds up. 

Nope. 

Even if we only go back to estimations about 10,000 years ago, we're still positively frigid by comparison.

The truth is that we only know (or guess) global temperatures since about 1850 or so. But even that data is not very reliable. In 1850, people still believed in eugenics and the miasma theory that disease was spread by 'bad air' and not by germs. We're guessing they weren't all that precise in their global temperature measurements. 

So, we're not going to rely too heavily on exact temperature estimations from the time of Queen Victoria. 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

You might lose your job in admitting that, but at least you'll regain some professional self respect in the process. Being employed at AP is a choice. Bulwark will hire you tho. So there's that.

LOL. The Bulwark is always looking for more people who like to deny reality in favor of a narrative. 

Well, imagine that. By their own admission, the AP received $8 million over three years back in 2022 to cover 'climate issues.' 

This is what a media organization being bought and paid for by special interests looks like.

It got so bad for Riccardi that the tweet was quickly slapped with a very simple and fact-based Community Note: 



OOF. 

But Twitter still wanted to have some fun at his expense. 

HA. 

You know, just in case The Bulwark isn't hiring. 

LOL. It's all Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's fault! 

Hey, those are their rules. We didn't make them, but we're going to make sure they play by them.

Only after Trump buys it. (Except it might not be 'farming' as much as it is 'fracking.')

Yeah. Winter sucks. We all need to be burning more fossil fuels to heat this place up a little more in January. 

Oh, we think Twitter did a fine job of bullying Riccardi for his ridiculous tweet.

The only reason his ratio wasn't MUCH larger is that people, for the most part, have stopped paying attention to anything the AP has to say.

Not Twitchy though. We pay attention to the AP because love to laugh at them. 

We look forward to the next tweet from the AP and Nick Riccardi, in which he claims that the COVID lab leak is a 'conspiracy theory' and Hunter Biden's laptop is 'Russian misinformation.' 

See you soon, Nick. In the meantime, you know, stay frosty.

