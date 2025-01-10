Judge in Trump Case Pretty Much Admits What the Lawfare Was All About...
Tyrannical Little Commissar: Rep. Dan Goldman Says First Amendment Doesn't Allow Free Speech on Facebook

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 10, 2025
ImgFlip

If the name Dan Goldman doesn't ring any bells, don't worry. This writer had to remind herself who he was, too (he's a Democrat Congressman from New York, FYI)

Twitchy has written about him in the past: he was one of those Democrats who swore up and down Joe Biden wouldn't pardon his son Hunter. Whoops. He also worries Donald Trump will seek a third term which is, ya know, unconstitutional and won't ever happen.

But presidential term limits isn't the only part of the Constitution Rep. Goldman doesn't understand. He really needs a refresher on the First Amendment, too:

Um, what?

Yes it does.

This is a Congressman who thinks censorship on social media somehow aligns with the First Amendment. That's some dangerous stuff right there.

And Zuckerberg admitted Facebook censored at the request of the federal government.

That's a violation of the First Amendment. The Left doesn't get to circumvent the Constitution by using private businesses to enact censorship.

'Democracy dies in darkness.'

It really is very competitive.

All of this.

Democrats actually believe this, yes.

Sums it up nicely.

While they scream Trump is the authoritarian.

Hello, projection.

He's not misinformed. He knows exactly what he's saying and exactly what he's advocating for.

Narrator: they have no dignity left.

Tyrants, all.

