Tyrannical Little Commissar: Rep. Dan Goldman Says First Amendment Doesn't Allow Free Speech on Facebook

If the name Dan Goldman doesn't ring any bells, don't worry. This writer had to remind herself who he was, too (he's a Democrat Congressman from New York, FYI)

Twitchy has written about him in the past: he was one of those Democrats who swore up and down Joe Biden wouldn't pardon his son Hunter. Whoops. He also worries Donald Trump will seek a third term which is, ya know, unconstitutional and won't ever happen.

Advertisement

But presidential term limits isn't the only part of the Constitution Rep. Goldman doesn't understand. He really needs a refresher on the First Amendment, too:

Meta’s decision to stop content moderation is not supported by the First Amendment.



But it is a threat to our democracy and a dangerous capitulation to an authoritarian President.



My full statement below 👇 pic.twitter.com/7n1qzxYlD9 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) January 9, 2025

Um, what?

Yes it does.

This is a Congressman who thinks censorship on social media somehow aligns with the First Amendment. That's some dangerous stuff right there.

Umm I’m confused… do you understand what the First Amendment is? Let me help..



“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people… — Stolen Valor (@StolenValor1) January 10, 2025

And Zuckerberg admitted Facebook censored at the request of the federal government.

That's a violation of the First Amendment. The Left doesn't get to circumvent the Constitution by using private businesses to enact censorship.

Only censorship can save freedom of speech or something. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 10, 2025

'Democracy dies in darkness.'

Goldman right up there vying for the title of dumbest Congressman (it’s an extremely competitive category). — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 10, 2025

It really is very competitive.

FACT CHECK: Meta’s decision to stop “fact-checking” with its partners is entirely supported by the First Amendment.



FACT CHECK #2: It is not a threat to our democracy to stop this “fact-checking,” and not a capitulation to anything but the fact that their “fact-checking” sucked. — Pudge (@pudgenet) January 10, 2025

All of this.

Free speech is a threat to our democracy?? https://t.co/HBfSi0l8q7 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 10, 2025

Democrats actually believe this, yes.

A Russian collusion hoaxer nepo baby who bought a congressional seat with his grandparents’ money says Meta is required by the First Amendment to censor conservatives on the Internet. https://t.co/3AxSB8Wj8G — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 10, 2025

Sums it up nicely.

Democrats. 🙄



I don’t know any group of people who work harder to try to get around constitutional prohibitions on their power grabs than Democratic politicians. No one. https://t.co/Fi2lq1Id1U — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 10, 2025

While they scream Trump is the authoritarian.

Hello, projection.

Dan Goldman falsely claims Biden administration did not censor speech. That's pretty much all it did on vaccine mandates, lab leak and more. Coerced social media companies to kill debate. Dan is grossly misinformed. https://t.co/VhVXqWxwmZ — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

He's not misinformed. He knows exactly what he's saying and exactly what he's advocating for.

The fact that Rep. Levi’s Jeans (D, NY) with his BA from Yale and his JD from Stanford thinks the First Amendment in any way dictates content moderation techniques on Facebook would doubtless be an embarrassment to both of those institutions if they had any dignity left https://t.co/1NJfJSpzym — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 10, 2025

Narrator: they have no dignity left.

“We have to abridge the First Amendment to save it. We have to restrict speech to truly free it.”



What a bunch of tyrannical little commissars. https://t.co/pxiVJZtUF2 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) January 10, 2025

Tyrants, all.