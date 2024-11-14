Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Took the Bait After Trump Joked About Running Again in 2028

Back in September, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, who wanted everybody to believe that all the violent political rhetoric came from the Right, said during an interview that Donald Trump needed to be "eliminated" just weeks after the Republican nominee was shot in an assassination attempt.

Goldman didn't like what happened next: Trump won the presidential election decisively and Kamala Harris was the candidate who was eliminated in the political sense.

Yesterday Trump was on Capitol Hill and said something that was clearly intended as a troll to the Left:

That was an obvious joke, but not to Goldman, who is all over the constitutional implications if Trump actually were to go for a third term:

He falls for it so easily!

Dem NY Rep Goldman: Tomorrow I'm going to be introducing a resolution that is very simple and will reaffirm what the 22nd Amendment says very clearly. Is that no president may be elected for more than two terms. This morning, Donald Trump yet again alluded to the possibility of staying longer than two terms. He has done this. He has done this repeatedly since 2018, 2019. And now that he has won a second election. I'm putting a resolution on the floor to reaffirm Congress's commitment and the Constitution's clear definition that prohibits any president from serving more than two terms. This should be a very easy one for every member of Congress to support and to vote for. And I hope that the speaker will put it on the floor to make this obvious, clear understanding and interpretation of the Constitution once and for all. Very crystal clear..they always say he's joking. So it's always Trump being Trump or he's just joking. But this is his M.O. will drop in something outlandish claim He's joking. But then he starts to repeat it more and more and it starts to become normalized.

First of all, it's nothing short of hilarious that these Dems think Trump will be a disaster as president but there's a good chance that if he could run again he might get reelected:

Secondly, Goldman's a buffoon who can't allow himself to recognize what was clearly a joke to get on the nerves of the TDS afflicted (and it worked yet again).

As is Goldman... just not the "ha ha" kind.

Goldman helps prove that on an almost daily basis.