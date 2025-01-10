Bureaucracy Kills: CA Requires Inspection for Out-of-State Firetrucks Before They Can Help Los Angeles

Of all the insane stories of government mismanagement and negligence this writer's seen coming out of Los Angeles this week, this one might just take the cake.

It's not bad enough that Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass neglected forestry management and water conservation for years, not bad enough Bass cut the fire department budget and jetted off to Ghana while her city burned, and not bad enough Newsom lies to the faces of Californians who have watched their world reduced to ash.

Oh no.

On top of all of that, the state has to be a stickler for stupid rules when out-of-state fire departments come to render aid:

Those 60 engines sent yesterday to the Cali fires are not on the fire lines...yet.https://t.co/FmQ9jYQc8C

They've been ordered to submit to a DOT inspection in Sacramento that's scheduled for 4:30 pm today.

If they clear the inspection, they'll THEN be able to drive 400 miles to… — Lars Ultra MAGA Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) January 9, 2025

The entire post reads:

They've been ordered to submit to a DOT inspection in Sacramento that's scheduled for 4:30 pm today.If they clear the inspection, they'll THEN be able to drive 400 miles to Pacific Palisades. Talk about 'looking a gift horse in the mouth.' Then, on the way home, they get inspected again, and if they get red tagged, it's 'fix it before you can return.' Does liberal stupidity know no bounds?(I'm still waiting for a return call from @OSFM to explain this nonsense)

Good. Lord.

Here's the thing: if these are the DOT rules, they have to comply with them. But Gavin Newsom -- the man who single-handedly shut down the state during COVID under 'emergency' orders -- has the power to suspend those rules.

He hasn't.

Which tells us all we need to know.

It sure does.

It's almost like bureaucracy is its own worst enemy. — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 10, 2025

It's an enemy of the people, too.

This is why California is a failed state. Ridiculous over regulation



Vote differently — FitPatriot 🇺🇸 (@fitAmerican60) January 9, 2025

The regulations give guys like Newsom a lot of power, require a lot of tax revenue, and make life miserable.

It's a feature, not a bug, to Democrats.

This is not stupidity, it's pure malevolence. — Roy L. Fuchs 🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) January 10, 2025

Absolutely malevolent.

We are not kidding you.

If this is accurate..

This is California in a nutshell.



A completely broken system. https://t.co/ulisIgZOUG — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 10, 2025

Irreparably broken.

Look, letting unregulated fire trucks just go where they please could lead to a loss of life or property. Perfectly rational to be safe here. https://t.co/UDmPvfxWjw — Magills (@magills_) January 10, 2025

They might put out fires without a permit.

It'll be utter chaos.

More @GavinNewsom FAILURES during this disaster. Firetrucks sent to help are now waiting for DOT inspections before they can get to the frontlines. This ENTIRE episode is a hallmark of horrible progressive Democrat policies that have run this state into the ground. https://t.co/yQc58QdbfM — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 10, 2025

Progressives ruin everything.