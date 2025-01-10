HYPOCRITE: Bernie Sanders Gets TORCHED With One Image After Clamoring for More Climate...
Bureaucracy Kills: CA Requires Inspection for Out-of-State Firetrucks Before They Can Help Los Angeles

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 10, 2025
ImgFlip

Of all the insane stories of government mismanagement and negligence this writer's seen coming out of Los Angeles this week, this one might just take the cake.

It's not bad enough that Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass neglected forestry management and water conservation for years, not bad enough Bass cut the fire department budget and jetted off to Ghana while her city burned, and not bad enough Newsom lies to the faces of Californians who have watched their world reduced to ash.

Oh no.

On top of all of that, the state has to be a stickler for stupid rules when out-of-state fire departments come to render aid:

The entire post reads:

They've been ordered to submit to a DOT inspection in Sacramento that's scheduled for 4:30 pm today.If they clear the inspection, they'll THEN be able to drive 400 miles to Pacific Palisades.

Talk about 'looking a gift horse in the mouth.'

Then, on the way home, they get inspected again, and if they get red tagged, it's 'fix it before you can return.'

Does liberal stupidity know no bounds?(I'm still waiting for a return call from @OSFM to explain this nonsense)

Good. Lord.

Here's the thing: if these are the DOT rules, they have to comply with them. But Gavin Newsom -- the man who single-handedly shut down the state during COVID under 'emergency' orders -- has the power to suspend those rules.

He hasn't.

Which tells us all we need to know.

It sure does.

It's an enemy of the people, too.

The regulations give guys like Newsom a lot of power, require a lot of tax revenue, and make life miserable.

It's a feature, not a bug, to Democrats.

Absolutely malevolent.

We are not kidding you.

Irreparably broken.

They might put out fires without a permit.

It'll be utter chaos.

Progressives ruin everything.

