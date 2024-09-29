HOLY GASLIGHT, BATMAN: Watch Eric Holder Say DOJ's Never Been Used for Political Persecutions

The Left lies about, well, pretty much everything. They act like we have the collective memory of a goldfish and that the Internet doesn't exist, so they think they'll get away with it.
But they won't.
Today, Eric Holder went on Jen Psaki's show on MSNBC to straight up lie about the DOj being used to persecute political opposition.
Watch what he said:
Holder: "They will use the mechanisms of the DOJ to go after people who are their political foes. This is something that has never really happened in the history of this republic."pic.twitter.com/iwuTbHIVab— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2024
EXCUSE US?
'Never really happened in the history of this republic'?!
Sure, Jan.
And parents at school board meetings.
And whistleblowers at Texas Children's Hospital.
Nope, never happened before.
They know their base is stupid enough to buy this hilarious nonsense— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 29, 2024
They sure do.
Hahahaha except the past 7.5 years, maybe?— Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) September 29, 2024
Right. Except for that.
It’s always literally what they are doing.— ChetGreenwood (@WestMichAnon) September 29, 2024
Always, invariably, projection.
Never happened until now. What a putz.— 🇺🇸🇮🇹 Coach Crash JM (@Coach_Crash) September 29, 2024
Putz is being kind.
Sure, except it’s been happening everyday for almost a decade.— PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) September 29, 2024
Have you heard of the Steele Dossier?
Apparently Holder has not.
The meerkat is projecting again.— 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@navychick1993) September 29, 2024
LOL - meerkat made us chuckle.
Hard.
The lack of self-awareness and projection is off the charts. https://t.co/rN9v7zmauJ— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 29, 2024
It's on purpose, too.
God I love this show.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 29, 2024
Eric Holder literally went after then-Fox News correspondent James Rosen, spied on him, spied on his parents, called him a flight risk... with zero justification that he admitted to later.
Psaki knows this and stays silent. That gets you a promotion. https://t.co/hfbEe58Or9
THANK YOU for reminding us about James Rosen.
Omg these people are gaslighting https://t.co/mEocYm5pmF— kevin hamilton (@kevhtx) September 29, 2024
Pure gaslight.
Holder is just repeating and projecting what he did--with Paski being a part of the same administration--against his foes LOL. Such a joke https://t.co/ZbvcAfAUsg— Alex Fitzgerald Jr. (@AlexFitzgeraldJ) September 29, 2024
A joke. But we're not laughing.
Marxism 101: Accuse your enemies of what you are doing. https://t.co/Pydiov2Tov— DOUG E FRESH (@Dwats_) September 29, 2024
Straight out of the commie handbook.
