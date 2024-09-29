HOLY GASLIGHT, BATMAN: Watch Eric Holder Say DOJ's Never Been Used for Political Persecutions

The Left lies about, well, pretty much everything. They act like we have the collective memory of a goldfish and that the Internet doesn't exist, so they think they'll get away with it.

Advertisement

But they won't.

Today, Eric Holder went on Jen Psaki's show on MSNBC to straight up lie about the DOj being used to persecute political opposition.

Watch what he said:

Holder: "They will use the mechanisms of the DOJ to go after people who are their political foes. This is something that has never really happened in the history of this republic."pic.twitter.com/iwuTbHIVab — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2024

EXCUSE US?

'Never really happened in the history of this republic'?!

Sure, Jan.

Except for Donald Trump.

And pro-life Americans.

And January 6 defendants.

And parents at school board meetings.

And traditional Catholics.

And whistleblowers at Texas Children's Hospital.

Nope, never happened before.

They know their base is stupid enough to buy this hilarious nonsense — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 29, 2024

They sure do.

Hahahaha except the past 7.5 years, maybe? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) September 29, 2024

Right. Except for that.

It’s always literally what they are doing. — ChetGreenwood (@WestMichAnon) September 29, 2024

Always, invariably, projection.

Never happened until now. What a putz. — 🇺🇸🇮🇹 Coach Crash JM (@Coach_Crash) September 29, 2024

Putz is being kind.

Sure, except it’s been happening everyday for almost a decade.



Have you heard of the Steele Dossier? — PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) September 29, 2024

Apparently Holder has not.

The meerkat is projecting again. — 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@navychick1993) September 29, 2024

LOL - meerkat made us chuckle.

Hard.

The lack of self-awareness and projection is off the charts. https://t.co/rN9v7zmauJ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 29, 2024

It's on purpose, too.

God I love this show.



Eric Holder literally went after then-Fox News correspondent James Rosen, spied on him, spied on his parents, called him a flight risk... with zero justification that he admitted to later.



Psaki knows this and stays silent. That gets you a promotion. https://t.co/hfbEe58Or9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 29, 2024

THANK YOU for reminding us about James Rosen.

Omg these people are gaslighting https://t.co/mEocYm5pmF — kevin hamilton (@kevhtx) September 29, 2024

Pure gaslight.

Holder is just repeating and projecting what he did--with Paski being a part of the same administration--against his foes LOL. Such a joke https://t.co/ZbvcAfAUsg — Alex Fitzgerald Jr. (@AlexFitzgeraldJ) September 29, 2024

A joke. But we're not laughing.

Marxism 101: Accuse your enemies of what you are doing. https://t.co/Pydiov2Tov — DOUG E FRESH (@Dwats_) September 29, 2024

Straight out of the commie handbook.