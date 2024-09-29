HOLY GASLIGHT, BATMAN: Watch Eric Holder Say DOJ's Never Been Used for Political Persecutions

Actor John Ashton, Best Known for 'Beverly Hills Cop' Dies at Age 76
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Left lies about, well, pretty much everything. They act like we have the collective memory of a goldfish and that the Internet doesn't exist, so they think they'll get away with it.

But they won't.

Today, Eric Holder went on Jen Psaki's show on MSNBC to straight up lie about the DOj being used to persecute political opposition. 

Watch what he said:

EXCUSE US?

'Never really happened in the history of this republic'?! 

Sure, Jan.

Except for Donald Trump

And pro-life Americans

And January 6 defendants.

And parents at school board meetings.

And traditional Catholics.

And whistleblowers at Texas Children's Hospital.

Nope, never happened before.

They sure do.

Right. Except for that.

Always, invariably, projection.

Putz is being kind.

Apparently Holder has not.

THEFT: Biden-Harris Admin May Have Used Taxpayer Money to Hide Medicare Price Hike Before Election
Amy Curtis
LOL - meerkat made us chuckle.

Hard.

It's on purpose, too.

THANK YOU for reminding us about James Rosen.

Pure gaslight.

A joke. But we're not laughing.

Straight out of the commie handbook.

