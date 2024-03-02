No Kidding: Appeals Court Rules J6 Defendants Handed Improperly Enhanced Sentences

The Left has decided the best way to preserve democracy is to engage in lawfare against its perceived enemies. Whether independent journalist Steve Baker, whose reporting damaged the January 6 narrative, or Catherine Herridge who was reporting on stories unfavorable to the Biden White House, or pro-life protesters, or right-wing protesters, or concerned parents or Army veterans, the message is clear: we will use the full weight of the justice system to destroy you.

This is no clearer than the treatment of many of the January 6 defendants, who -- so far -- have been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison. Almost a millennium.

Now, an appeals court has rule judges 'improperly' enhanced sentences of more than 100 of those defendants:

More from The New York Post:

Judges may have improperly applied federal sentencing guidelines to more than 100 people convicted of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, a federal court ruled Friday. A three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Justice Department’s argument that convicted rioters merited lengthier prison sentences for interfering in the “administration of justice” when they stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. “[T]he phrase ‘administration of justice’ does not encompass Congress’s role in the electoral certification process,” Judge Patricia Millett wrote in the court’s unanimous ruling. “[T]ext, context, and commentary show that ‘administration of justice’ refers to judicial, quasi-judicial, and adjunct investigative proceedings, but does not extend to the unique congressional function of certifying electoral college votes,” she added.

Imagine that.

So should the people at DOJ who pushed for the enhancements.

Several January 6 defendants committed suicide over this. Others have been locked up or mired in these cases for years.

We are not nearly mad enough about this.

They intentionally misapplied the enhancements to keep people in prison longer.

Yes it is.

The Left doesn't care about the Constitution at all, so why would they care about cruel and unusual punishment? To them, it's fine if the targets are those eeeevil conservatives.

You know, defending democracy and all that.

Yes it is.

They are. Full blown commies.

"Improperly enhanced" my ass.

It was 100% intentional, and they believed they'd get away with it.

This is what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like, apparently.

By design.

It's why the January 6 crowd gets hundreds of years in prison, but the BLM rioters walk free. It's all on purpose.

They use “enhanced” like it’s a “plus” or a net positive.



Well, I guess it is for SOMEONE …just not for justice.



'Draconian' didn't test well in focus groups.

***

