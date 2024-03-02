Here's a 'Biden vs. Reality' Double Shot and Chaser About the Debt
UPDATE: Ben Shapiro Exposes MORE DEI Insanity, This Time at UCLA Medical School
Sen. Chris Murphy Posted This 'Right-Wing Invention' BS Days After Illegal Charged With...
Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media
Oregon Progs Backpedal on Drug Decriminalization After Predictable Outcome
Climate Change Activist Calls Sen. Joe Manchin a 'Sick F**k,' Gets Shown the...
Woke Segregation: London Play to Have 'All-Black' Audience Nights to Stop 'White Gaze'
NBC labels a journalist 'A former singer of a David Bowie tribute band'...
Canada Goes Full 'Minority Report': Proposed 'Hate Speech' Bill Is Dystopian Nightmare
Conservatives on Twitter Send a Message to Leftists by Taking Over #WhiteRuralRage Hashtag
Not Just Harvard: Columbia University Diversity Officer Plagiarized Dissertation From Wiki...
NOT Happening: 'Advisers' Say Older People Should Get Another COVID Shot, Get Resounding...
Government Won't Help You: NY Couple's Dream Home Occupied by Squatter Who Has...
John Kirby Walks Back a Biden Claim in RECORD Time (This Time About...

No Kidding: Appeals Court Rules J6 Defendants Handed Improperly Enhanced Sentences

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

The Left has decided the best way to preserve democracy is to engage in lawfare against its perceived enemies. Whether independent journalist Steve Baker, whose reporting damaged the January 6 narrative, or Catherine Herridge who was reporting on stories unfavorable to the Biden White House, or pro-life protesters, or right-wing protesters, or concerned parents or Army veterans, the message is clear: we will use the full weight of the justice system to destroy you.

Advertisement

This is no clearer than the treatment of many of the January 6 defendants, who -- so far -- have been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison. Almost a millennium. 

Now, an appeals court has rule judges 'improperly' enhanced sentences of more than 100 of those defendants:

More from The New York Post:

Judges may have improperly applied federal sentencing guidelines to more than 100 people convicted of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, a federal court ruled Friday. 

A three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Justice Department’s argument that convicted rioters merited lengthier prison sentences for interfering in the “administration of justice” when they stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win. 

“[T]he phrase ‘administration of justice’ does not encompass Congress’s role in the electoral certification process,” Judge Patricia Millett wrote in the court’s unanimous ruling

“[T]ext, context, and commentary show that ‘administration of justice’ refers to judicial, quasi-judicial, and adjunct investigative proceedings, but does not extend to the unique congressional function of certifying electoral college votes,” she added.

Recommended

UPDATE: Ben Shapiro Exposes MORE DEI Insanity, This Time at UCLA Medical School
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Imagine that.

So should the people at DOJ who pushed for the enhancements.

Several January 6 defendants committed suicide over this. Others have been locked up or mired in these cases for years.

We are not nearly mad enough about this.

They intentionally misapplied the enhancements to keep people in prison longer.

Yes it is.

The Left doesn't care about the Constitution at all, so why would they care about cruel and unusual punishment? To them, it's fine if the targets are those eeeevil conservatives.

Advertisement

You know, defending democracy and all that.

Yes it is.

They are. Full blown commies.

It was 100% intentional, and they believed they'd get away with it.

This is what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like, apparently.

By design.

It's why the January 6 crowd gets hundreds of years in prison, but the BLM rioters walk free. It's all on purpose.

Advertisement

'Draconian' didn't test well in focus groups.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN COURT CRIME DOJ JUDGES TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATE: Ben Shapiro Exposes MORE DEI Insanity, This Time at UCLA Medical School
Amy Curtis
Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media
Amy Curtis
Sen. Chris Murphy Posted This 'Right-Wing Invention' BS Days After Illegal Charged With Murder
Doug P.
Here's a 'Biden vs. Reality' Double Shot and Chaser About the Debt
Doug P.
Conservatives on Twitter Send a Message to Leftists by Taking Over #WhiteRuralRage Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Climate Change Activist Calls Sen. Joe Manchin a 'Sick F**k,' Gets Shown the Door (and Floor)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATE: Ben Shapiro Exposes MORE DEI Insanity, This Time at UCLA Medical School Amy Curtis
Advertisement