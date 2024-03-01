'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of Covering J6

The FBI has placed Blaze Media investigative reporter Steve Baker under arrest.

Baker's alleged crimes? Covering events outside and inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, which is something many other reporters also did but have not been arrested for.

Baker has been charged with four misdemeanors. Violent felons and people in the country illegally are allowed to roam the streams freely in many parts of the country, and this is how a reporter for a conservative outlet was treated after being charged with misdemeanors:

Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting



Watch: pic.twitter.com/OF9WVh26ER — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

The FBI made sure to get in a perp walk for the desired optic -- for alleged misdemeanors!

Here's where to go for much more background on this story that's been building for years:

Would you like to know more? https://t.co/ssRDNdbapf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

Also, BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales interviewed Baker this past December:

Glenn Beck had this to say:

The FBI has ARRESTED Blaze Media investigative journalist @TPC4USA on 4 misdemeanor charges:



- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority (So, will they arrest the NYT journalist who entered BEFORE Steve through a broken… pic.twitter.com/iQme8cNGg1 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2024

The FBI HANDCUFFED Blaze Media investigative journalist @TPC4USA and made him take a PERP WALK for his reporting on January 6th. This is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/yA2PILM9yk — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2024

It sure doesn't look like Baker was doing anything other than reporting:

The House has released footage to Blaze Media of @TPC4USA in the Capitol on Jan. 6. In the five minutes we saw, there is no "disorderly and disruptive conduct" or "parading, demonstrating, or picketing." Just journalism. Wake up, America. Biden's FBI ARRESTED him for this. pic.twitter.com/fC7WSbJITi — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2024

Rep. Thomas Massie says this journalist was arrested for embarrassing the regime (they do a good enough job of that themselves and don't need any outside help):

The fourth branch is arresting another journalist today for embarrassing the regime. https://t.co/brMQRpCmcX — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 1, 2024

Other reporters were in the Capitol that day as well but haven't been charged with anything. Gee, wonder why?

FASCISM: The Biden regime has arrested a reporter for his coverage of J6 and ongoing FBI malfeasance. Steve Baker @TPC4USA has been handcuffed and arrested for doing his job. AP and Reuters journalist supportive of Biden have not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/zbtMjjpuHq — @amuse (@amuse) March 1, 2024

The Left's "preferred propagandists" aren't going to be hassled -- at least not yet.

They put him in cuffs? Ridiculous. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 1, 2024

Ridiculous indeed, but for the Stalinist wannabes it's about sending a message.

Totally absurd and a violation of the First Amendment. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 1, 2024

Can you tell the nation's cherished norms and institutions have been restored under Biden? Neither can we. This is chilling and the silence from so many others in the media is beyond disturbing.

The arrest of a Blaze journalist sure seems like payback for coverage unwanted by the party in power ...https://t.co/kfE9weNR00 — Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) March 1, 2024

Where's the freakout from the Jim Acosta wing of the "dangerous time to tell the truth in America" journalists who were so triggered when Trump was in office and calling them the "fake news media"?

Putin is the least of our problems under this corrupt administration 🤨 — Michelle Snyder (@mrjrsnyder1) March 1, 2024

They constantly serve up warnings about Putin while acting in a way that would make him proud -- arresting journalists and trying to throw Biden's political opponent off the ballot or even in prison.

The free country you grew up in no longer exists. You now live in a country run by the American Stasi. You are subjects, not citizens. Only the regime’s allies have rights. Wake up and realize where we are and what was taken from you. https://t.co/BFxiOA7NHE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 1, 2024

It's insane.

Meanwhile, former CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge is another journalist finding out just how much the regime cares about the First Amendment:

A serious First Amendment issue: 'Judge holds veteran journalist Catherine Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to divulge source.' From @AP: pic.twitter.com/sj9Qmz1p8x — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2024

Wow. Stay tuned.

