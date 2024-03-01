Tammy Bruce Spots Biden-Defending Rep. Dan Goldman NOT Paying a Compliment to House...
'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of Covering J6

Doug P.  |  11:36 AM on March 01, 2024
Meme

The FBI has placed Blaze Media investigative reporter Steve Baker under arrest.

Baker's alleged crimes? Covering events outside and inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, which is something many other reporters also did but have not been arrested for. 

Baker has been charged with four misdemeanors. Violent felons and people in the country illegally are allowed to roam the streams freely in many parts of the country, and this is how a reporter for a conservative outlet was treated after being charged with misdemeanors:

The FBI made sure to get in a perp walk for the desired optic -- for alleged misdemeanors! 

Here's where to go for much more background on this story that's been building for years:

Also, BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales interviewed Baker this past December:

Glenn Beck had this to say:

It sure doesn't look like Baker was doing anything other than reporting:

Rep. Thomas Massie says this journalist was arrested for embarrassing the regime (they do a good enough job of that themselves and don't need any outside help):

Other reporters were in the Capitol that day as well but haven't been charged with anything. Gee, wonder why?

The Left's "preferred propagandists" aren't going to be hassled -- at least not yet.

Ridiculous indeed, but for the Stalinist wannabes it's about sending a message.

Can you tell the nation's cherished norms and institutions have been restored under Biden? Neither can we. This is chilling and the silence from so many others in the media is beyond disturbing.

Where's the freakout from the Jim Acosta wing of the "dangerous time to tell the truth in America" journalists who were so triggered when Trump was in office and calling them the "fake news media"?

They constantly serve up warnings about Putin while acting in a way that would make him proud -- arresting journalists and trying to throw Biden's political opponent off the ballot or even in prison.

It's insane.

Meanwhile, former CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge is another journalist finding out just how much the regime cares about the First Amendment:

Wow. Stay tuned.

***

