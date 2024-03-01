Trump Must Not Think Biden Will Be the Democrat's Nominee ... Just Sayin'
'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick...
'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of C...
Tammy Bruce Spots Biden-Defending Rep. Dan Goldman NOT Paying a Compliment to House...
From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE...
Trump's Powerful New Ad on Laken Riley Will Give You Chills
The Looks on Border Patrol Faces When Biden Changed Subject to Climate Change...
BOOM! Corey DeAngelis Brings ALL the Receipts OWNING TX Supt. Pushing Employees to...
Rachel Maddow SO Scared of the Right and Free Speech She Brings Analyst...
GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS...
Biden WH Tries to Blame Trump for THEIR Border Mess and It's the...
OH, COME ON! Biologist Finally Admits to UN That Scientists MAY Have Started...
Donald Trump at Border Confirms He Spoke to Laken Riley's Parents
Good Luck With That! Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan Is Starting His Own...

Make 1984 Fiction Again! You'll Never GUESS the Award CBS' President Won AFTER Firing Catherine Herridge

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on March 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

When CBS fired Catherine Herridge, plenty of people wondered if it had anything to do with her covering inconvenient stories about Joe Biden. On a network known for being very Biden-friendly, her reporting was refreshing and a reminder that there were still a few actual investigative journalists left.

Advertisement

Were.

Jonathan Turley has been following and writing about the story:

That's ... insane.

Firing Herridge and the seizure of her files seems like the opposite of the First Amendment, but maybe that's just us.

No words.

From Jonathan Turley:

CBS is one of the world’s premier news organizations, with a legendary history that includes figures from Murrow to Walter Cronkite to Roger Mudd. That is why the hiring of Herridge was so welcomed by many of us. The network was at risk of becoming part of the journalistic herd, an echo chamber for Democratic and liberal narratives. It had been mired in third place for ages, and it was moving in the wrong direction by alienating half of the country.

The timing of Herridge’s termination immediately raised suspicions in Washington. She was pursuing stories that were unwelcomed by the Biden White House and many Democratic powerhouses, including the Hur report on Joe Biden’s diminished mental capacity, the Biden corruption scandal and the Hunter Biden laptop. She continued to pursue these stories despite reports of pushback from CBS executives, including CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews.

Given the other layoffs and declining revenues, the inclusion of Herridge was defended by the network as a painful but necessary measure. But then something strange happened. The network grabbed Herridge’s notes and files and informed her that it would decide what, if anything, would be turned over to her. The files likely contain confidential material from both her stints at Fox and CBS. Those records, it suggests, are presumptively the property of CBS News.

Recommended

'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of Covering J6
Doug P.
Advertisement

... something strange happened.

Yeah, no kidding.

Considering they arrested a journalist simply for covering January 6?

It certainly looks that way.

If only.

======================================================================

Related:

'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

Buckle UP! Thread of Whistleblower Receipts Exposes TX Supt. Pressuring Employees to Block School Choice

Rachel Maddow SO Scared of the Right and Free Speech She Brings Analyst on to Push CENSORSHIP (Watch)

GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Advertisement
Tags: CATHERINE HERRIDGE CBS JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of Covering J6
Doug P.
From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow
Sam J.
'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month
Sam J.
The Looks on Border Patrol Faces When Biden Changed Subject to Climate Change Said It ALL
Doug P.
BOOM! Corey DeAngelis Brings ALL the Receipts OWNING TX Supt. Pushing Employees to Block School Choice
Sam J.
GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of Covering J6 Doug P.
Advertisement