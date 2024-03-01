Make 1984 Fiction Again! You'll Never GUESS the Award CBS' President Won AFTER Firing Catherine Herridge

When CBS fired Catherine Herridge, plenty of people wondered if it had anything to do with her covering inconvenient stories about Joe Biden. On a network known for being very Biden-friendly, her reporting was refreshing and a reminder that there were still a few actual investigative journalists left.

Were.

Jonathan Turley has been following and writing about the story:

Catherine Herridge has now been held in contempt in defense of journalistic privilege after CBS fired her. https://t.co/cTOv1E3EuV Despite her firing and the seizure of her files, CBS President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews was just honored at the 33rd annual First Amendment Awards. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 1, 2024

That's ... insane.

Firing Herridge and the seizure of her files seems like the opposite of the First Amendment, but maybe that's just us.

No words.

From Jonathan Turley:

CBS is one of the world’s premier news organizations, with a legendary history that includes figures from Murrow to Walter Cronkite to Roger Mudd. That is why the hiring of Herridge was so welcomed by many of us. The network was at risk of becoming part of the journalistic herd, an echo chamber for Democratic and liberal narratives. It had been mired in third place for ages, and it was moving in the wrong direction by alienating half of the country. The timing of Herridge’s termination immediately raised suspicions in Washington. She was pursuing stories that were unwelcomed by the Biden White House and many Democratic powerhouses, including the Hur report on Joe Biden’s diminished mental capacity, the Biden corruption scandal and the Hunter Biden laptop. She continued to pursue these stories despite reports of pushback from CBS executives, including CBS News President Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews. Given the other layoffs and declining revenues, the inclusion of Herridge was defended by the network as a painful but necessary measure. But then something strange happened. The network grabbed Herridge’s notes and files and informed her that it would decide what, if anything, would be turned over to her. The files likely contain confidential material from both her stints at Fox and CBS. Those records, it suggests, are presumptively the property of CBS News.

... something strange happened.

Yeah, no kidding.

The silencing of those who don't adhere to the regime narrative continues, abetted by corrupt courts, to benefit those in power. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) March 1, 2024

Considering they arrested a journalist simply for covering January 6?

100% political persecution.

CBS handed all of her notes and sources over to Biden's Stasi. So they already know everything they are asking her to disclose. — The Honker (@Honker0) March 1, 2024

It certainly looks that way.

Make 1984 fiction again! — Two-Pump Chump! (@montypythonfun) March 1, 2024

If only.

