Commerce Secretary Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Extinguished for Good'
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Thre...
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and...
'Acceptance Is the 1st Step'! Conservatives Agree With Harris About What We Need...
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue...
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run...
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump...
Kamala Harris Promises 'Bold Experimentation' like Franklin Roosevelt, but Americans Aren'...
Coke's Gone WOKE: Check Out What You Are and Aren't Allowed to Put...
Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
Kamala Harris Is a Lying Liar Who Lies! Wharton and Goldman Sachs Correct...
Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another...
GOING POSTAL: USPS Union Sends Letter to Members Calling Trump an 'Existential Threat'
FLASHBACK: Stephanie Ruhle's 2023 Softball Interview With Biden Tells Us EXACTLY How She'l...

Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility and Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on September 25, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After a would-be assassin tried to kill Donald Trump a couple of weekends ago on the golf course, the narrative in the media quickly became that he was bringing all of these attempts on himself with his fascistic rhetoric. It couldn't be everyone from the president down calling him an existential threat to the country. One of the clips making the rounds at the time was Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett in 2023 telling MSNBC that Trump "has to be shot" … um, "stopped."

Advertisement

That Freudian slip was a year ago, and Plaskett's TDS hasn't improved. In this clip, she gets us excited by talking about eliminating the FBI and the Justice Department. She wants to preserve them, though, because they're a check on everything from white nationalism to the "twice-impeached convicted felon" Trump.

She forgot Nazis. If you're going to have fascists in there, you might as well include Nazis.

If the twice-impeached convicted felon is reelected, and we hope he is, one of the first things he has to do as a dictator is clean house at the DOJ and the FBI. Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray have got to be sent packing. The only thing they serve to check is parents at school board meetings and Catholics praying outside abortion clinics.

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Advertisement

It really is. The bar has been set considerably low.

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris Justice Department and FBI serve as a check against … Donald Trump." Yeah, she did come right out and say it.

***

Tags: FBI JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WHITE NATIONALISM FASCISTS WHITE FRAGILITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
Iran Enters 'FA' Stage of 'FAFO' After Ayatollah Posts Vid Threat to Trump (They Won't Like the FO Part)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Had Another Trump vs. Harris Reality Check That Made CNN Panelists Fume
Doug P.
Greg Gutfeld Has a Reality Check for Hack Media 'Fact-Checkers' Helping Dems Run Cover on Crime
Doug P.
Bidenomics Is WORKING: As Americans Struggle With Inflation, Consumer Confidence Hits Three-Year Low
Amy Curtis
These 'Accidents' Keep Happening: Duplicate Ballots Sent to TEN WARDS in Deep Blue Madison, Wisconsin
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad justmindy
Advertisement