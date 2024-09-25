Del. Stacey Plaskett: The DOJ and FBI Are a Check Against White Fragility and Donald Trump

After a would-be assassin tried to kill Donald Trump a couple of weekends ago on the golf course, the narrative in the media quickly became that he was bringing all of these attempts on himself with his fascistic rhetoric. It couldn't be everyone from the president down calling him an existential threat to the country. One of the clips making the rounds at the time was Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett in 2023 telling MSNBC that Trump "has to be shot" … um, "stopped."

That Freudian slip was a year ago, and Plaskett's TDS hasn't improved. In this clip, she gets us excited by talking about eliminating the FBI and the Justice Department. She wants to preserve them, though, because they're a check on everything from white nationalism to the "twice-impeached convicted felon" Trump.

Stacey Plaskett: The purpose of the DOJ and FBI is to "serve as a check against white nationalism, great replacement theorists, Christian nationalists, white fragility, fascists, and the twice impeached convicted felon, former president and would-be dictator Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/AYAZtch01v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2024

She forgot Nazis. If you're going to have fascists in there, you might as well include Nazis.

If the twice-impeached convicted felon is reelected, and we hope he is, one of the first things he has to do as a dictator is clean house at the DOJ and the FBI. Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray have got to be sent packing. The only thing they serve to check is parents at school board meetings and Catholics praying outside abortion clinics.

If you think they wouldn’t throw all their political enemies in gulags if they could, think again. https://t.co/6HElZzyHPN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2024

So she is advocating for the federal government to persecute people with whom she does not agree politically. That should be disqualifying, no? — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) September 25, 2024

Tolerance is how we arrived here. The number of people like her who serve in Congress is disturbing. — 17GEN4 (@RazeAxiom) September 25, 2024

It really is. The bar has been set considerably low.

The best argument yet for dismantling the DOJ and FBI. — 🇺🇸SquidbillyCPO1 ✝️⚓️ ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! (@SquidbillyCPO1) September 25, 2024

Democrats are doubling down on their dangerous rhetoric against Christians. Why do democrats hate Christians so much? @StaceyPlaskett — Samantha Tango💃🏻 (@LStargazer54) September 25, 2024

These preambles have gotten ridiculous. — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) September 25, 2024

This is the purpose of the FBI and the DOJ? — 17GEN4 (@RazeAxiom) September 25, 2024

Nevermind preventing terrorist plots, combatting cartels and interdiction or solving egregious felonies. — 2ATexan (@2ndATexan) September 25, 2024

The purpose of the FBI and DOJ is to enforce EQUALLY the laws of our nation and when their bias is blatant giving a pass to one side while prosecuting the other for similar offenses dictates that you blow up the bias and get them headed back to their intended mission. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) September 25, 2024

Have you ever noticed these people need to read a script someone prepared for them? Also notice she left out socialist, communist, satanic cults and human trafficking. The Virgin Islands are a hot bed for the last two. This is what panic looks like….. — God Bless the USA (@tek22gbp) September 25, 2024

There it is. The far-left freely admits their use of the federal police to crush political opposition. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) September 25, 2024

The Biden-Harris Justice Department and FBI serve as a check against … Donald Trump." Yeah, she did come right out and say it.

